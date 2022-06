Upcoming stylish independent title As Dusk Falls has finally received a July release date during the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda game showcase. Studio founder Caroline Marchal took to the stage to talk about the game, while the new trailer shows over two minutes of incoming footage, delving into the game’s story and the drama that’ll play out throughout. It’s also been revealed that the game can be played either solo or in multiplayer. The official Xbox Wire blog post covered the game’s multiplayer possibilities where up to eight players can experience the story together locally, online, or a mix of both.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO