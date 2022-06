What the heck was the city of Coeur d’Alene and the Riverstone developers thinking when they built those apartments right at the entrance of Riverstone off from the Atlas roundabout, it looks like crap. They ruined the landscape of our beautiful Coeur d’Alene River area. They all should be made accountable for this horrible decision.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO