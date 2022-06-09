ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Jets bring in free agent tackle Riley Reiff for a visit

By Lou Di Pietro
The Jets brought free agent tackle Riley Reiff in for a visit on Thursday, taking a look at a potential depth piece for their offensive line.

Reiff was once upon a time the No. 23 overall pick in the 2013 draft, and he has played 10 seasons in the league – most recently with the Bengals, where he started 12 games for the AFC Champions in 2021 before landing on injured reserve.

The 33-year-old earned a 67.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, taking just one penalty (a holding call) and allowing four sacks on the season.

The Jets lost Morgan Moses, who started 16 games at right tackle after Mekhi Becton was injured last season, to Baltimore in free agency, so Reiff would give them veteran depth behind starters Becton and George Fant – although, with Becton still progressing slowly in rehabbing his knee injury and the team unsure when he’ll be ready, Reiff could in theory step in at either tackle spot, depending on how the team chooses to employ Fant (who moved from right tackle to left tackle after Becton’s injury).

Gang Green has Chuma Edoga, who played in five games last season, currently slotted in as the top reserve tackle, with recently-signed Nate Herbig, former Cowboy Greg Senat, and several holdovers like Dan Feeney and Conor McDermott in the mix as well.

The Jets also drafted Max Mitchell out of Louisiana in the fourth round, but he remained unsigned as of Thursday.

