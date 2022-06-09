Migrant arrested, previously convicted for attempted murder

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol says agents rescued three migrants over the weekend during two separate events in the Jacumba Wilderness. At about 10:30 a.m. on June 10, a call from 911 stated a migrant was lost in the Jacumba Wilderness. The migrant was found 1.4 miles...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol says agents rescued a migrant who was severely dehydrated in the desert. On June 10, agents responded to a 911 call about a person in need of help 10 miles south of Dateland, Arizona. The migrant was found dehydrated and suffered from...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 54-year-old migrant captured by the U.S. Border Patrol may have faked his true identity to avoid being convicted, according to Border Patrol agents. Fingerprints have confirmed that Juan Jose Rosales Padilla is wanted for first-degree murder in Springfield, Tennessee and felony convictions in Georgia...
YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Damage at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex when two unidentified suspects allegedly caused over one-thousand-dollars in damage this morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The Yuma Police Department says the suspect set off the fire sprinkler system and marked several areas with graffiti. YPD asks...
SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Border Patrol says two people were arrested for smuggling illegal drugs through a checkpoint. At about 4:40 p.m., agents referred a Volkswagen Tiguan to secondary inspection with a K-9 detection team. Agents found sealed packs of meth hidden under the driver and...
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A moment of silence was held for 17-year-old Avyeontay Mcgee at what was supposed to be his graduation. Mcgee was set to graduate from Desert Valley High School on Thursday, but his mother is now planning his funeral instead. Mcgee was killed last Saturday...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mike Pence visited Yuma on June 13 to meet with Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines about the border. Lines tweeted a photo with Pence saying their discussion would involve Doug Ducey. Their meeting also had former ICE Director Tom Holman at the podium. Lines and...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department responded to a drowning involving a minor earlier today. YPD says it was called to the Pecan Grove area around noon. When officers arrived they say life saving measures were already being taken. The minor was then taken to Yuma Regional...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department is speaking out after responding to a child drowning over the weekend. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, two-thirds of reported fatal child drownings in pools or spas occurred in residential settings. YPD says it was called to the Pecan Grove...
LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Navy announced all non-deployed aircraft will be grounded Monday to conduct a safety review. As a result of the crash, the Commander of Naval Air Forces directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a "safety pause" on June 13 in order to review risk-management practice and training in dangerous situations, the Air Force announced.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - Five Camp Pendleton-based servicemen killed when an aircraft crashed during a training flight in Imperial County have been identified by the U.S. Marines Corps. Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a crew chief; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, a pilot;...
The U.S. Marine Corps has released the identities of all five Marines who died in Wednesday's MV-22B Osprey crash in Imperial County, about 150 miles east of San Diego. Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire,...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out in the Foothills early Sunday morning. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the Foothills Estrella Subdivision near Orion Avenue and 26th Street. Rural Metro Fire says it arrived to find multiple homes under construction on fire as well as another...
YUMA, Ariz. - An Arizona woman was stuck in a canal near Yuma for 18 hours after she tried to rescue her dog who fell in. She held onto dear life as help arrived just before she was about to give up. A train conductor luckily saw her and called for help.
The canal current is strong and fast, making the 18-hour fight for her and her 55-pound dog's life nearly impossible while holding onto a tree. "The will to survive is what makes this a great story," says Sgt. Juan Salcido with Wellton Police, who was first on the scene to assist her and pull her and her dog out of the canal.
After an emotional plea from the mother of a teenage boy shot and killed in May, one of the two twin brothers accused of the crime was denied a reduced bond in court Tuesday.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matt Schedler from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. Maj. Schedler has been serving for 10 years who is currently the division head for the Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD). He says his family and other...
