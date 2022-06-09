ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Migrant arrested, previously convicted for attempted murder

By Marcos Icahuate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant was arrested and later found to have been...

Three migrants rescued in Jacumba Wilderness during two separate events

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol says agents rescued three migrants over the weekend during two separate events in the Jacumba Wilderness. At about 10:30 a.m. on June 10, a call from 911 stated a migrant was lost in the Jacumba Wilderness. The migrant was found 1.4 miles...
Agents rescue dehydrated migrant near Dateland

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol says agents rescued a migrant who was severely dehydrated in the desert. On June 10, agents responded to a 911 call about a person in need of help 10 miles south of Dateland, Arizona. The migrant was found dehydrated and suffered from...
Agents arrest man wanted for first-degree murder and for faking identity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 54-year-old migrant captured by the U.S. Border Patrol may have faked his true identity to avoid being convicted, according to Border Patrol agents. Fingerprints have confirmed that Juan Jose Rosales Padilla is wanted for first-degree murder in Springfield, Tennessee and felony convictions in Georgia...
Arizona woman, dog rescued 18 hours after falling into a canal

YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex marked with graffiti

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Damage at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex when two unidentified suspects allegedly caused over one-thousand-dollars in damage this morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The Yuma Police Department says the suspect set off the fire sprinkler system and marked several areas with graffiti. YPD asks...
Pike Pence visits Yuma to discuss border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mike Pence visited Yuma on June 13 to meet with Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines about the border. Lines tweeted a photo with Pence saying their discussion would involve Doug Ducey. Their meeting also had former ICE Director Tom Holman at the podium. Lines and...
Minor drowns near Pecan Grove Elementary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department responded to a drowning involving a minor earlier today. YPD says it was called to the Pecan Grove area around noon. When officers arrived they say life saving measures were already being taken. The minor was then taken to Yuma Regional...
Police warn parents about pool safety following incident over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department is speaking out after responding to a child drowning over the weekend. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, two-thirds of reported fatal child drownings in pools or spas occurred in residential settings. YPD says it was called to the Pecan Grove...
US Navy grounds all training flights amid investigation into recent crashes

LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Navy announced all non-deployed aircraft will be grounded Monday to conduct a safety review. As a result of the crash, the Commander of Naval Air Forces directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a "safety pause" on June 13 in order to review risk-management practice and training in dangerous situations, the Air Force announced.
5 Marines killed during training accident in California identified

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - Five Camp Pendleton-based servicemen killed when an aircraft crashed during a training flight in Imperial County have been identified by the U.S. Marines Corps. Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a crew chief; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, a pilot;...
Rural Metro responds to fire in the Fortuna Foothills area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out in the Foothills early Sunday morning. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the Foothills Estrella Subdivision near Orion Avenue and 26th Street. Rural Metro Fire says it arrived to find multiple homes under construction on fire as well as another...
Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matt Schedler

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matt Schedler from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. Maj. Schedler has been serving for 10 years who is currently the division head for the Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD). He says his family and other...
