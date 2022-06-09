Fire Within: Award winners Lorie Jean Schult and Lola Sheldon-Galloway

Good Deeds Real Estate

Award: Aspire

Owner: Lorie Jean Schult

Established: January 2021

Contact: gooddeeds-realestate.com

After 15 years in marketing, Lorie Jean Schult went into real estate in 2014 because it sounded like a fun new opportunity. She established her own realty company in 2021.

Now, Good Deeds Real Estate lives up to its name by giving a portion of its proceeds to charity. Schult, 59, said being given the chance to serve at a state and local level is her favorite part of owning her own business.

In addition to dealing in residential real estate, Schult serves as ambassador for the central region for the Montana Association of Realtors. Her area includes Bozeman, Butte, Helena and Great Falls.

Owning a business isn't always easy, but it is rewarding, Schult said. She advises women who want to become business owners to "pull up your big-girl panties and just go for it.”

Unlike many business owners, Schult said COVID-19 was a boon for Good Deeds Real Estate. She doesn't have a brick-and-mortar office. Instead, she works from home.

The pandemic has led to a housing boom, and Schult said, "It’s been a pleasure helping out-of-state people move into our fabulous state.”

When asked what's next for her business, Schult said she's hit a sweet spot in her life and career right now. She wants to further her education, volunteer even more and continue serving with the Montana Association of Realtors to help the community grow.

Dairy Queen and Great Falls Lumber

Award: Inspire

Owner: Lola Sheldon-Galloway

Established: 1987 for Great Falls Lumber and the Fox Farm DQ, 2002 for the northside DQ

Lola Sheldon-Galloway has been in business a long time. And we do mean a LONG time.

Sheldon-Galloway, 62, said she and her husband are Great Falls natives who started in the early 1980s taking profits from his contracting business and investing in property. They bought franchise locations of Dairy Queen in 1987 and 2002. They've owned Great Falls Lumber since 1987, as well.

Sheldon-Galloway has also been an elected official since 2016.

Between all their businesses, Sheldon-Galloway said they employ 30-60 people, although that number has been low in today's job market. COVID-19 also impacted their businesses, sending the DQs to drive-thru only--a move Sheldon-Galloway said actually improved their service.

It's the staff that Sheldon-Galloway loves most about the business, especially the 40 years of teens they've given their first or second jobs.

“They become family to Steve and I…We care a lot about our kids,” Sheldon-Galloway said.

In four decades, Sheldon-Galloway has learned a lot about business. She's seen trends come and go, including the move toward drive-thru and now toward delivery. Recently, though, she said she's learning the frustration of not being able to find help and the disappointment of being forced to accept behavior from employees that she would not have in the past.

After so long, Sheldon-Galloway said she's looking forward to the possibility of passing down her businesses and being a full-time grandma.

For anyone wanting to start a business, though, she said, "Being self-employed is the best possible scenario."

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Fire Within: Award winners Lorie Jean Schult and Lola Sheldon-Galloway