Mary Wagar

EDGELEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Post 36 Legion baseball team defeated Edgeley Post 146 in a pitcher’s duel by a final score of 2-1 on Monday night in Edgeley. Edgeley got on the scoreboard first in the second inning thanks to starting pitcher Austin Strobel getting an RBI double to bring home left-fielder Jacob Nitschke, who reached on a walk. Strobel was dominant on the mound. He started off giving up back-to-back doubles, but after that, he was virtually unhittable retiring his next nine batters. However, Oakes’ catcher Howie Neustel was able to score on a balk in the fourth inning. After that, left-fielder Steele Hansen drove in another run with an RBI double. Conor Schall was solid on the mound with his start. He gave up just one hit and one earned run with three walks and three strikeouts. Fletcher Willprecht came in the game in relief and dominated. He struck out the final six batters and didn’t give up a run in his two-and-two-thirds innings pitched.

EDGELEY, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO