Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules June 6-12

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADHLB_0g5rVAVR00

Saturday, June 11

Baseball

State finals

Division I

Sylvania Northview 6, Grove City 1

Grove City (26-8)                  100 000 0 - 1 4 0

Sylvania Northview (21-8)    002 121 x - 6 8 3

W: Bradford. L: Sigman.

Division II

Chardon 8, Akron Hoban 5

Division III

Apple Creek Waynedale 2, Milan Edison 1

Division IV

Russia 10, Van Wert Lincolnview 4

Friday, June 10

Baseball

State Tournament

AT AKRON CANAL PARK

Division I

Semifinals

Grove City 4, Mason 1

Mason (27-5)          000 010 0 - 1 4 2

Grove City (26-7)    130 000 x - 4 8 1

W: Holmstrom. L: Garula.

Sylvania Northview 3, Chagrin Falls Kenston 2

Saturday's final: Sylvania Northview (20-8) vs. Grove City (26-7), 4 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Chardon 6, Hartley 5

Chardon (23-9)    100 005 0 - 6 9 3

Hartley (19-8)       100 004 0 - 5 7 4

W: Kirsh. L: Gillies.

Akron Hoban 4, Hamilton Badin 3

Saturday's final: Akron Hoban (23-9) vs. Chardon (23-9), 7 p.m.

Division III

Saturday's final: Apple Creek Waynedale (26-4) vs. Milan Edison (24-8), 1 p.m.

Division IV

Saturday's final: Russia (24-6) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (24-6), 10 a.m.

Boys track

All-MSL

Ohio Division

First team: Owen Billeter, Connor McCormick, Denison Murphy and Collin Haj Abed (Grandview); Andre Jackson (Whitehall); Aurius Calloway (Wellington); Mason Louis, Nicholas Eddy, Andrew DeLaCruz, Miller McDonald and Solomon McDow (Bexley); Neil Boyles, Owen Osborne, Dalton Dodds, Ethan Browning, Sam Jones, Philip Haney and Mitchell Melfe (Buckeye Valley).

Second team: Sam Stokey, Riley Boyles and LIam George (Buckeye Valley); Joshua Heredia-Aguirre, Aiden Whaley, Carson Graham, Tyler White, Michael Nyamohanga (Worthington Christian); Cameron Deguchi (Wellington); Lequentin Chaney, Xavier Chitison, Christian Ceasar and Jaeden Johnson (Whitehall); Blake Fisher, Noah Curfman, and Riley Oller (Grandview).

Buckeye Division

First team: Dylan Chittum (Bloom-Carroll); Camden Manson and Teddy Jencson (Liberty Union); Nate Edge, Jude Braun, Mason Carpenter, Allen Boerner and Anthony Steele (Logan Elm); Zach Buitendorp (Circleville); Nadir Langston, Matthew Noel, Felix Prewitt, Enrique Carrion-Renteria (Hamilton Township); Marcus Runkle, Andrew Hurst, Caleb Kellenbarger and Andrew Walton (Fairfield Union).

Second team: Tristian Graham, Nick Watkins, Joey Williams, Connor Dean, Jerry O’Dell (Teays Valley); Nick Blackstone (Liberty Union); Jalen Townsend (Hamilton Township); Luke Thompson and Drew Tomlinson (Logan Elm); Dylan Armentrout, Canaan Greene, AJ Moore, Andrew Marshall, Stacey Diamond and Luke Ferrell (Bloom-Carroll).

Cardinal Division

First team: Carson Bauer, Jeremy Watson, Wes Nye, Ray Davenport, Joe Shull and Hudson Schultz (Berne Union); Waylon Yeager, Jared Long, Jack Gentile, Alex Ristau, Kendall Starcher and Noah Sharp (Fisher Catholic); Landon Sterling, Aiden Rogers, Khaliq Bowen, Jude Dompreh, Jaylen Jennings, Chris Brown, Shawn Ruffin and Elijah Brown (Harvest Prep).

Second team: Ben Jackson (Rosecrans); Jake Krooner, Leonardo Arrigoni, Jack Wright, Leo Gauerke, Nathan Krile, Isaac Hill and Brennan Quaintance (Fisher Catholic); Ben Hopple, Samuel Rauch, Trace McDowell, Tommy Wolfe and Josiah Hildenbrand (Fairfield Christian).

Thursday, June 9

Baseball

State Tournament

AT AKRON CANAL PARK

Division I

Friday's semifinals: Chagrin Falls Kenston (19-7) vs. Sylvania Northview (19-8), 10 a.m.; Mason (27-4) vs. Grove City (25-7), 1 p.m.

Saturday's final: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Division II

Friday's semifinals: Hamilton Badin (26-6) vs. Akron Hoban (22-9), 4 p.m.; Chardon (22-9) vs. Hartley (19-7), 7 p.m.

Saturday's final: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Division III

Semifinals

Apple Creek Waynedale 4, Liberty Union 3

Waynedale (26-4)       000 220 0 - 4 6 3

Liberty Union (25-6)    000 110 1 - 3 3 1

W: Barkman. L: Miller.

Milan Edison 3, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0, 8 innings

Saturday's final: Apple Creek Waynedale (26-4) vs. Milan Edison (24-8), 1 p.m.

Division IV

Thursday's semifinals

Russia 4, Newark Catholic 3

Newark Catholic (25-7) 001 200 0 - 3 2 2

Russia (24-6)                000 400 x - 4 6 3

W: Saunders. L: Mummey.

Van Wert Lincolnview 8, Tiffin Calvert 1

Saturday's final: Russia (24-6) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (24-6), 10 a.m.

All-MSL

Ohio Division

First team: Jonathan Spiess and Josiah Old (Bexley); Enzo DiRocco, Zach Church, Mike Choe and Jaxson Stried (Buckeye Valley); Johnny Hill (Columbus Academy); Jackson Larson and William Halberg (Grandview); AJ Scott (Whitehall); Caden Leidich and David Murawski (Worthington Christian). Player of the year: Spiess.

Second teams: Joey Shapiro, Cobby Rubin and Ryan Bernstein (Bexley); Tanner Domyanich and Mason Kurtz (Buckeye Valley); Tanner Compton and Theo Falkenhain (Columbus Academy); Amir Alston (Whitehall); Grant Woodfin, Connor Henrickson, Ethan Albert and Hobie Raikes (Worthington Christian).

Buckeye Division

First team: Peyton Cassley and Trent Hedges (Amanda-Clearcreek); Tyler Parks and Beau Wisecarver (Bloom-Carroll); Nick Burns and Nolan West (Circleville); Ronnie Rowley (Fairfield Union); Kaden Kiser (Hamilton Township); Jacob Miller and Jon Wheeler (Liberty Union); Braylen Baker (Logan Elm); Peyton Well and Tommy Williams (Teays Valley). Player of the year: Miller.

Second team: Ryan Chambers and Cade Young (Amanda-Clearcreek); Ayden Anderson (Bloom-Carroll); Tate DeBord and Carsen Cox (Circleville); Malachi Palmer (Fairfield Union); Josh Woods (Hamilton Township); Cayden Carroll and Austin Ety (Liberty Union); Garret Summers and Gavin Griffey (Logan Elm); Tyler Love and Landon Guisinger (Teays Valley).

Cardinal Division

First team: Dylan Winkler, Sammy Amnah, Nate Nemeth and Russ Blank (Berne Union); Weston Hartman (Rosecrans); Matthew and Andrew Keener (Fairfield Christian); JJ Viau, Chase Springer and Jack Tencza (Fisher Catholic); Jadunn Harris (Grove City Christian); Tyler Hall and Michael Levacy (Millersport). Player of the year: Winkler.

Second team: Tylor Tipple, Hudson Gerken, Lance Burroughs (Berne Union); Tommy Bernath and Brendan Bernath (Rosecrans); Aiden Langwasser, Justin Hammel and Jimm Schmitz (Fairfield Christian); Nick Dolci (Fisher Catholic); Connor Benson (Grove City Christian); Gaige Canter and Braden Crawford (Miller); Cody Blosser (Millersport).

Area All-CBC

First team: Aaron Krebehenne (North Union); Jonathan Keith, Hank Shoemaker, Andrew Harp and Chase Maynard (Jonathan Alder).

Second team: Landon Converse and Evan Hoffer (North Union); Chase Chopin, Garrett Roach and Jackson Bennett (Jonathan Alder); Carson Greenhill, Jake Payne and Tyler Scaggs (London).

Softball

All-Ohio

Division I

First team : Carsyn Cassidy (Watkins Memorial); Annabelle Farmer and Reese Poston (Lancaster); Myaih Cloud (Delaware); Haley Winans (Marysville); Julia Miller (New Philadelphia); Chelsea Mack and Anna Wise (Brecksville-Broadview Heights); Sydnie Watts (Austintown-Fitch); Cassidy Kettleman (Amherst Steele); Emma Ody (Avon); Brooklyn Patchen (Whitehouse Anthony Wayne); Mady Yackee (Holland Springfield); Megan Spencer (Logan); KK Mathis and Belle Hummel (West Chester Lakota West); Haley Ferguson (Beavercreek); Avery Gottlieb and Niki Bode (Cin. Oak Hills).

Area second team : Jordan George (New Albany); Kirnan Bailey (Gahanna); Jordyn Wycuff (Watkins Memorial); Kendyll Cahill (Groveport); Izzie Wilson (Olentangy Berlin).

Area honorable mention : Caitlyn Meier (Westerville North); Colleen Bare (Pickerington Central); Hannah Hunt (Watkins Memorial); Riley Jestadt (Olentangy Orange); Lydia Wilkerson (Westerville Central).

Division II

First team : Marlee Jacobs (Jonathan Alder); Renae Cunningham (Heath); Shelby Westler (River Valley); Hannah Bendle (John Glenn); Carley Jo Penner (Wintersville Indian Creek); Carter Wachtel and Hailey Massaro (Wooster Triway); Haley Croyle (Hubbard); Nicolina Pezzone (Struthers); Reagan Schultz (Oak Harbor); Cameron Kaufman (Sandusky Perkins); Karsyn McGlothen (St. Marys Memorial); Cora Hall (Sheridan); Cara Cooper (Circleville); Kayla Drake (Clinton-Massie); Alyana Crouch (Hamilton Ross); Camrynn Linneman (Cleves Taylor).

Area second team : Lilly Irvine (Buckeye Valley); Brianna Sawyers (Licking Valley); Lexi Paulson (Bloom-Carroll).

Area honorable mention : Danielle Robbins (Jonathan Alder); Katlyn Jardine (Heath); Olivia Alward (Lakewood); Carly King (Logan Elm).

Division III

First team : Brooke Mannon (West Jefferson); Mikayla Linkous (Cardington); Kylie Rohr (Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley); Isabelle Tetreault (Sugarcreek Garaway); Meridith Rankl (Massillon Tuslaw); Annika Bredel (Elyria Catholic); Kelly Szolek (Canfield South Range); Sophia Tvaroch (Newton Falls); Lexi North (Tontogany Otsego); Brenna Farmer (Mount Blanchard Riverdale); Delaney Maynard (Pemberville Eastwood); Macy Chamberlain (Metamora Evergreen); Madison Perry (Portsmouth); Macee Eaton (Wheelersburg); Jenna Johnston (Wellston); Rylyn Dyer (Georgetown); Savannah Smith (Reading); Kyleigh Kirby (Casstown Miami East).

Area second team : Dana Bertke (Cardington); Chloe Goulter (Centerburg).

Area honorable mention : Kayla Sedgwick (North Union); Genevieve Longsdorf (Cardington); Olivia Dumm (Westfall).

Division IV

First team : Addison Stem (Fairfield Christian); Keaura Shilling (Danville); Emma Gilkerson (Strasburg-Franklin); Masy Baker (Bowerston Conotton Valley); Olivia Kidd (Mogadore); Emma Gates (Vienna Mathews); Shea Harper and Isabelle Beidelschies (Bascom Hopewell-Loudon); Bailey Sheets (Sycamore Mohawk); Lana Baker (West Unity Hilltop); Selah Moyer (Tiffin Calvert); Jenna Bloomfield (Gibsonburg); Gwen Sparks (Portsmouth Notre Dame); Kaitlen Bush (Belpre); Jacy Gearhart (Portsmouth Clay); Austy Miller (Bradford); Addie DeLong (Mechanicsburg); Makena Hoying (Russia).

Area second team : Baylee Mirgon (Berne Union); Kilee Banjoff (Newark Catholic).

Area honorable mention : Maddy Cotsamire (East Knox); McKenzie Kennedy (Grove City Christian).

All-MSL

Ohio Division

First team: Quinn McDermott (Bexley); Lilly Irvine, Taylor Williams, Nina Peak and Liz Hamilton (Buckeye Valley); Simone Chordas (Grandview); Alexa Ray and Alexis Burkhalter (Wellington); Brooklyn Greer (Whitehall); Paige Tomallo and Hadassah Leverette (Worthington Christian). Player of the year: Irvine.

Second team: Izzy Carleton and Ellie Golson (Bexley); Mackenzie Hughes, Courtney Beneke, JoJo Fedoush, Emily Huston and Audry Condit (Buckeye Valley); Aylish O’Harra (Grandview); Whitney Ater (Whitehall); Olivia Scholl (Worthington Christian).

Buckeye Division

First team: Lexi Paulsen and Reese Pittman (Bloom-Carroll); Cara Cooper and Chandler Hayes (Circleville); Morgan Wolfe (Fairfield Union); Keegan Foreman (Hamilton Township); Alee Brunty (Liberty Union); Carly King and Lyndsay Vanhoose (Logan Elm); Alyssa Brown, Emma Helwagon, Reagan Mengerink and Sydney Manring (Teays Valley). Player of the year: Paulsen.

Second team: Megan Tooill (Amanda-Clearcreek); Madi Grefe and Alexa Luke (Bloom-Carroll); Gabby McConnell (Circleville); Nevaeh Smith and Kayle Emswiler (Fairfield Union); Nevaeh Essig (Hamilton Township); Maddie Savage and Payton Hochradel (Liberty Union); Avree Entler (Logan Elm); Kennedy Cauger, Lauren Park and Morgan Cantrell (Teays Valley).

Cardinal Division

First team: Baylee Mirgon, Abbi Hintz, Madyson Redinger and Hannah Brown (Berne Union); Addison Stem and Madison Clauss (Fairfield Christian); Vanessa Funk and Jayda Dixon (Fisher Catholic); McKenzie Kennedy and Paige Spencer (Grove City Christian); Jace Agriesti and Olivia Dishon (Miller). Player of the year: Stem.

Second team: Josilyn Hedges and Ava Grace (Berne Union); Emma Smeltzer (Fairfield Christian); Elle Mitchell (Fisher Catholic); Taylor Thacker (Grove City Christian); Kyla Brooks (Harvest Prep); Emma Joseph and Brynley Needham (Miller); McKenzie Sager, Alexis Barch, Emily Blevins and Veronica Rarey (Millersport).

Area All-CBC

First team: Reese DeCamp, Cagney Stewart, Laine Sparks, Kayla Sedgwick and Emma Padovano (North Union); Marlee Jacobs, Danielle Robbins, Lilly Walker (Jonathan Alder). Players of the year: Sedgwick and Jacobs.

Second team: Candace Holloway (North Union); Kylie King and Jaden Phelps (Jonathan Alder); Natalie Zabloudil and Allie Moore (London).

Boys tennis

All-MSL

Buckeye/Cardinal Division

First team: Joe Brown, Charlie Gombas and Collin LaVeck (Bloom-Carroll); Grant Pinkerton (Circleville); Elliot Boley (Fisher Catholic); Owen Kennedy and Victor Bodart (Teays Valley). Player of the year: LaVeck.

Second team: Ryan Bender and Eli Rickly (Bloom-Carroll); Owen Braun (Logan Elm); Luke Burgett, Zach Helenthal, Caden Sherman and Coen VanScoter (Teays Valley).

Ohio Division

First team: Austin Flamm, Sam Lessard and Stefan Schiff (Bexley); Jacob Khvalsky, Ryan Panley and Lucas Xue (Columbus Academy); Brayden Chawla and Sanjan Shanker (Wellington). Player of the year: Lessard.

Second team: Robby Meyer, Blake Simons and Drew Solar (Bexley); Saagar Arya, Jake Stouffer and Rowan Lo (Columbus Academy); Max Lauer (Grandview); Sadaq Al-Ali (Wellington).

Area All-CBC

First team: Grant Welsch and Jacob Zang (Jonathan Alder).

Second team: Reed VanKirk, Owen Hecht and Levi Honigford (Jonathan Alder).

Girls lacrosse

All-MSL Ohio

First team: Molly Esque, Grace Heilman, Mikayla Williams and Emma Magee (Bexley); Abbi Adams (Bexley); Evie Gee, Avery Mitchell, Sophia Slootsky and Emma Yakam (Columbus Academy); Elizabeth Burgess and Bridget Donelly (CSG); Jameela Askira (Wellington).

Second team: Noa Pitstick (Bexley); Alison Vaulx, Morgan Shuttinger and Montana McElhaney (Buckeye Valley); Megan Klingerman, Claudia Klingbell, Sophia MacDonald, Sophie Spolter (Columbus Academy); Sarah Alexander (CSG); Macy Croft, Jessie Seitz and Rhea Singh (Wellington).

Boys track

Area All-MOAC

Hayden Bays, Brennin Beechum, Kaedan Faggs, Te'Sean Jefferson and Trinity Keith (Marion Harding); Gabe Douce and Ethan Lyon (River Valley).


Girls track

Area All-MOAC

Juliette Laracuente (Highland); Abrianna Smith, Breanndon Card, Shealana Booker, Autumn Fitzgerald and Beautiful Drake (Marion Harding); Olivia Pratt (Pleasant); Megan Diven and Eva Moran (River Valley).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules June 6-12

