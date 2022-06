Though other metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York and Chicago are more highly regarded for having great golf, don’t sleep on Boston. Of course, The Country Club at Brookline—which will host its fourth U.S. Open next week—has all the history with the club dating back to 1882 and the first course opening in 1895. But there is other great golf around Boston—with a considerable amount of courses open to the public.

