Trip Advisor has released the top 10 best mini golf courses in Illinois and there's a Quincy course that made the list!. When looking for a family night out mini golf is always on my family's short list of fun things to go do. Well, we are lucky to have one of the best courses in the entire state. Scotties Fun Spot was rated number 2 in the entire state. We love going to Scotties its a fun crouse to play at, and you can then go inside and do skating or go-karting.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO