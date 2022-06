Town of Prescott Valley, County sign agreement to upgrade Prescott East Highway. The Town of Prescott Valley on Thursday approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Yavapai County to cooperate in designing, constructing, and maintaining a project to improve traffic circulation and safety on Prescott East Highway. The Town’s Strategic Plan includes the goal of enhancing public safety, infrastructure and connectivity for its residents, and the IGA fits within that goal.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO