We love our Londons, Parises, and Romes, but Barcelona might just have the best combo of all the major European cities. First of all, it’s a lively metropolis situated next to a beach. That means restaurants, bars, art, and museums all next to a golden shore with aqua blue waves. And the weather is fantastic. Not too hot, rainy, humid, or cold, the capital of Northern Spain has the ideal Mediterranean pleasantness. Plus you’ll find old gothic architecture mixed with funky modernist buildings, all the wine and tapas you can wash down, and nearby mountains for day hikes or just to admire from the sandy beach. It’s the ultimate I-just-need-a-vacation escape.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO