Tiffany & Co. debuts campaign for the T Collection—the first to feature ambassador Hailey Bieber. Hailey Bieber was announced as the latest addition to the Tiffany & Co. family back in October, and today, her inaugural campaign for the luxury brand has been unveiled. As the new face of the T Collection—which includes stackable musts, new pavé diamond earrings, and oversized pendants—the supermodel, 25, was photographed in Los Angeles wearing key layering pieces from the more youthful offering. “Hailey embodies the powerful spirit of the T Collection,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communication, said of the influential style star. “We are excited for her to star in our new T Collection campaign.” The pieces, as modeled by Mrs. Biebs below, are available now with prices starting at an accessible $3,500. According to the brand, additional styles including an 18k rose gold ear cuff featuring pavé diamonds and hoop earrings will launch in September 2022—right in time for your NYFW ‘fits.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO