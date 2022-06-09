ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More customers sue Hertz over false arrests

By Rich McHugh, Sydney Kalich
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHa7a_0g5r16NX00

(NewsNatio n ) — Hertz customers who say they were wrongly arrested and accused of stealing cars they rented will get their day in court.

NewsNation previously reported on the nightmare situations that led customers to sue the rental giant last year. More than 200 customers asked a federal judge in Delaware to force Hertz to disclose records about erroneous theft reports, and the judge ruled in the renters’ favor in February.

Now more than 100 customers are suing the rental car giant for mental and emotional damages after they say were falsely arrested and even jailed after Hertz filed police reports saying the cars they rented were stolen. A judge ruled this month that at least 89 of those cases can be pursued in state courts across the country, according to NewsNation reporter Rich McHugh.

Is the real estate market starting to cool off?

“The cases that we’ve been covering certainly are not the fault of the customer,” said McHugh said on “Morning in America.” “These customers have been vindicated in courts, and in these cases and been proven to be not negligent.”

The customers say the cars were legitimately rented and many have had the charges removed, but not before spending time in jail in some cases, including that of Julius Burnside.

Burnside is part of one of the lawsuits against Hertz.

“I felt it was a joke..like you you’re telling me I got a warrant for my arrest for something I paid for. That’s not possible,” Burnside told NewsNation last year.

According to the lawsuit, Burnside was released but then missed a court date, which resulted in his re-arrest and detention.

“Several months later, I was forced to sign a plea deal to get out of jail,” Burnside said.

Eventually, a Georgia court ruled that Burnside had in fact paid for his rental and dismissed the case entirely.

‘Shrinkflation’ hits major retailers

“Everything was dismissed, overturned. I cry. I cry now,” Burnside said.

McHugh blames the police reports on disorganization by Hertz.

“I think what’s going on part of this is that there are outdated computer systems within Hertz. There’s just a massive organization and when they can’t find a car, it’s marked stolen. And that’s the problem,” McHugh said. “In many cases, they don’t rescind the stolen tag, and therefore it sets police out to arrest the people who are in these cars.”

The new CEO of Hertz admitted in April that customers of the rental-car giant could have been wrongly arrested and accused of stealing cars they had rented.

Stephen Scherr said the company has changed its practices to fix problems that have occurred when cars were reported stolen but the transaction was improperly recorded in Hertz’s system.

Scherr promised to “do right” by customers who have been treated unfairly in an interview with Bloomberg TV in April, and admitted publicly for the first time that some were wrongly arrested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Georgia State
KRON4 News

Suspect wanted in Santa Rosa sideshow shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a press release Monday that it is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened at an illegal sideshow. Tiari Thompson, 22, is wanted on a count of attempted homicide. The shooting happened on May 5 at a sideshow in the area […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said. A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz#Lawsuits#Stealing Cars#Vehicles#Newsnation
KRON4 News

Oakland police search for missing woman with dementia

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Monday afternoon. Cheryl Lane, 63, is considered at risk because she has dementia. Lane was last seen at San Antonio Park in the 1700 block of East 19th Street around 2:30 p.m. Police said she is 5-foot-6, 150 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Over 1,000 rounds of ammunition found at traffic stop

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office found over 1,000 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop, according to a recent tweet. “Traffic enforcement stop led to the recovery of 2 loaded #firearms, 1,000+ rounds of #ammunition, baton, nunchucks, large amount of currency, and body armor,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Suspect […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRON4 News

San Jose martial arts studio owner accused of rape

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The owner of a San Jose martial arts studio was arrested on child rape charges, police said Tuesday. Ernest Ramirez, 54, of San Jose, also operated an afterschool program for Trace Elementary School. Police said Ramirez met the victim through the afterschool program. The victim, who is less than 14 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man accused of brandishing knife arrested

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN)– Petaluma police arrested a man on Monday suspected of threatening a restaurant employee with a knife and making threats, authorities said on Saturday. Police say that at about 8:45 p.m., 42-year-old Jason Earl Collins of San Diego was using chalk to write something on the sidewalk in front of the Easy Rider […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Update: Ygnacio Valley Road closed after car crash into power pole

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN)– Update: After some lanes briefly reopened, Walnut Creek Police said at 4:26 p.m. that both directions of Ygnacio Valley Road are closed again, after a driver collided with a power pole around 12:30 p.m., bringing down power lines and shutting down one of the city’s busiest streets. The accident happened between […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to brush fire in Livermore

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a “small” brush fire Saturday afternoon in Livermore, Alameda County Fire tweeted. The fire is in the area of Altamont Pass Road. Officials are advising the public to avoid the area. As of 5 p.m., there were no reports of damaged structures. No residents have been […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested on suspicion of setting gas station on fire

ANGWIN, Calif. (BCN)– Authorities in Napa County have arrested a man suspected of setting a gas station on fire in Angwin on Wednesday. Cal Fire, Napa County Fire, and St. Helena Fire crews all responded to a call regarding a commercial fire in the 100 block of Howell Mountain Road in Angwin at approximately 4:38 […]
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy