LOOK: The Stanley Cup makes appearance at Jets practice

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Jets have a visitor at their spring practice. It’s not a person.

Showing up was the NHL’s trophy, the Stanley Cup.

Hockey’s award is doing the rounds as the NHL’s postseason nears its final round. The New York Rangers have a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening. Their best-of-seven series is tied at two and the winner faces the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

In recent weeks, the Stanley Cup also showed up at the Empire State Building.

The hardware from hockey is one of the most recognizable awards in all of sports because of its massive size as compared to other trophies.

Check out the trophy hanging out with the Jets below:

