A Maryland man pleads guilty to participating in the murder of a federal witness and two other people back in June of 2016. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland pleaded guilty on June 13, 2022, to participate in the June 25, 2016, murders of three people in Mercersburg, Franklin County, one of which was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators.

