ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA launches new study to investigate ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNJkV_0g5qup9K00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — NASA will soon be joining the investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena, more commonly referred to as UFOs.

The agency announced a new independent study on Thursday to examine “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena.” According to a release from NASA , the study will focus on the science of UAPs – identifying and collecting data to better understand UAPs.

SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

UFOs have attracted wide interest from enthusiasts who believe they could be linked to aliens or another world, but NASA said “there is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin” and the “limited number of observations” make it hard to draw any “scientific conclusions.”

“NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also. We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry,” NASA Headquarters Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen said. “We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That’s the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do.”

The agency said the study to identify UAPs is of interest to national security and air safety. In its release, NASA said “establishing which events are natural provides a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena.”

NASA’s announcement comes less than a month after Congress held its first hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years. A House subcommittee heard from United State defense intelligence officials in May after a report documented more than 140 UAPs reported by U.S. military pilots since 2004. Those two intelligence officials are part of a Pentagon task force investigating UAPs.

Five planets align in the pre-dawn sky this June

The new study commissioned by NASA is not part of the task force, or any group put together by the Department of Defense, the agency said.

“NASA has, however, coordinated widely across the government regarding how to apply the tools of science to shed light on the nature and origin of unidentified aerial phenomena,” the agency noted.

According to NASA, the new UAPs study will start early this fall and is expected to take about nine months. The team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel and will “secure the counsel of experts in the scientific, aeronautics, and data analytics communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Missing teenager in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager. Alana Aldridge, 16, was last seen getting into the vehicle pictured below around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hwy 157 in Cullman. If you have any information, contact investigator Jeff Lawson at 256-735-2716 […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa Headquarters#Independent Study#Pentagon
CBS 42

Boy rescued from Cahaba River

WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A young boy who was stranded on the other side of the Cahaba River was rescued Friday. According to West Blocton Fire and Rescue, the young boy and his friends decided to take a swim, which resulted in one of the boys being carried down stream. The boy was able […]
WEST BLOCTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS 42

33-year-old Pell City man dies in crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Pell City man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. According to troopers, Myles Whidden was injured when his Chevrolet left the road, hit a mailbox and flipped over. The crash occurred on Highway 144 near the 6-mile marker, approximately five miles south of Ragland. Whidden was […]
PELL CITY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of 67th Court North around 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Morrion Hamilton, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Fallen officer Kennis Croom to be buried in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week will have his homecoming and burial in his hometown of Tuscaloosa this weekend. Ofc. Kennis Croom, an officer with the Meridian Police Department, was killed June 9 while responding to a domestic violence call. With a suspect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Teenager drowns at Lake Logan Martin

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager drowned at Lake Logan Martin on Saturday. According to authorities, around 3:15 p.m., the 18-year-old went missing and drowned near the cliffs on Lake Logan Martin just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen’s body was recovered at approximately 5:40 p.m. No other information is available as Alabama […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police and FBI investigate bank burglary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police and the FBI are looking for whoever is responsible for breaking into a local bank. Captain Kip Hart from Tuscaloosa Police says someone broke into the Tuscaloosa County Credit Union sometime during the weekend and stole an undetermined amount of money. “When employees arrived at the credit union [Monday], […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy