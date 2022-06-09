ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp seemingly calls out Lily-Rose in NFT release post-Amber Heard trial

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp seemingly called out his daughter Lily-Rose in an NF T release following his victory in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard .

Last week, the jury in the high profile six-week trial ruled primarily in Depp's favour against Heard, with him being awarded $10.4m while Heard earned $2m in compensatory damages.

The trial was provoked following the Aquaman actress' 2018 Washington Post op-ed, which spoke about the need for more support for women who faced domestic abuse. She didn't name Depp in the story.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has staunchly denied abusing Heard and filed a defamation suit against her in response to the publication of her story.

The trial took place in Virginia, and due to the state laws that permitted it to be livestreamed online, it was carefully followed by people across the globe.

And while some fans rallied together via social media to express their support for Depp, some of them became hostile as they bombarded his daughter, Lily-Rose, with abusive messages on Instagram, as reported by BuzzFeed News.

Aside from a post highlighting her 23rd birthday on May 28, Lily-Rose was not active on her social media account amid the trial.

However, her previous photos were targeted with comments calling her out for not publicly backing her dad.

Last month, a now-viral tweet shared a screenshot of just some of the comments that the user had spotted on Lily-Rose's Instagram page.

"Not a single pic of your dad! What kind of human being are you?" one message read.

Fellow people on social media also shared their disappointment and shock surrounding the backlash Lily-Rose was facing.

"What the hell? Calm down! She doesn't have to do anything for or against JD just because he's her dad," someone wrote.

Depp has seemingly appeared to address Lily-Rose's silence in a collection of images from his NFT project titled Never Fear Truth, which he launched in January.

It is described as the " first public exposure of Johnny's art " and zeros in on the actor's "friends and heroes."

Some of the famous names highlighted in the NFTs are River Phoenix, Elizabeth Taylor, as well as Lily-Rose.

In the hundreds of different animated images of his daughter, various quotes were written across her face. Many of them read " Silence. Exile. Cunning. " Another read: " Words become feeble. "

"Silence, exile, cunning" is paraphrased from the novel A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce. Depp also has the three words tattooed on his forearm.

A spokesperson for Johnny Depp told Indy100 that the images were not a message to Lily-Rose, who he "loves and adores."

They said that underlying art is Johnny’s art, and he drew the portraits and penned the words themselves as "separate pieces."

"When working with the NFT team, that art was then randomized and edited to create thousands of individual and unique pieces that stem from the same underlying pieces," the spokesperson said.

They added: "The pictures of Lily-Rose with those specific words are an unfortunate coincidence of the randomization, and we are working through our options to try to get them removed as quickly as possible."

Purchasing one of Depp's NFTs gives supporters access to a private Discord group, where they can collaborate on creative projects. Donations are also made to Depp's chosen charities.

"I'm hoping we can form a new friendship group around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space is only getting started," Johnny added.

Despite Lily-Rose not speaking out in the most recent case, she defended her father when Amber's allegations against him first came to the surface in 2016.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she shared a picture of the actor helping her to walk when she was a baby and wrote that her father was "the sweetest, most loving person" she knew and that she, her brother and many others would agree.

Depp shares Lily-Rose and 20-year-old son Jack with his ex Vanessa Paradis. Jack is not featured in any of Depp's NFTs.

U pdated on 9 June 5.48pm to include a comment from Depp's spokesperson

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez isn’t happy with those ‘sexist' dating rumors

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has hit back at the "sexist" dating rumours surrounding her and the actor after she represented him in his high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.The 37-year-old helped the Pirates of the Caribbean star win the trial where seven jurors awarded Depp $10m in compensatory damages for defamation, and after the victory, she exclusively spoke to PEOPLE about her job and her relationship with Depp. While sources last month denied the romance rumours as "entirely, 100 per cent, unequivocally untrue," Vasquez also confirmed to the publication there was no truth to the gossip.Sign up to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Secret notebook' from Depp v Heard trial sells for over $14k on eBay

A notebook kept by a person present at the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial has gone on sale for more than $14,000.The 'secret notebook' was kept by Larry Foreman, according to TMZ. Foreman had travelled from Kentucky to the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia where he was able to get a seat at the trial.While inside the courtroom, Foreman took notes about his observations, such as the juror's reactions, which were hidden from the broadcast in an otherwise very public case.Foreman continued to return to the court on days 23 to 26 of the defamation trial and encouraged...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Rebel Wilson flooded with support after revealing she has a girlfriend

Thousands of fans flocked to Rebel Wilson's Instagram post to congratulate the star on coming out. The Senior Year actress, 42, took to the platform on Thursday (9 June) and opened up about her new partner, Ramona Agruma, with a heartwarming message. Underneath the photo of the pair, Wilson penned: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."Agruma is tagged in Wilson's Instagram post, though her account is private. Her bio says reveals that she is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based clothing...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to crash her wedding and people are confusing him with George from Seinfeld

Britney Spears’ ex-husband was arrested after attempting to gate-crash the singer’s wedding to her fiance Sam Asghari. Spears got engaged to her fitness trainer boyfriend in September last year and almost had her wedding thwarted by her former husband. The singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, reportedly turned up at the wedding venue and tried to crash the event before being intercepted by security. Alexander live-streamed the gatecrashing attempt on Instagram Live and the footage has since been shared online. In the clip, Alexander can be heard saying: “Security’s coming up here right now. Where’s Britney at?” Later in the live stream, he entered the building...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Snoop Dogg gives his blunt roller a raise due to inflation

The cost of living crisis and rising inflation have hit everyone and nobody is immune from the effects - even rapper Snoop Dogg and his staff.It seems the rapper is a very considerate employer as he recently revealed he has raised the salary of his blunt roller.The rapper is well known for his love of recreational marijuana and in 2019 made headlines after hiring someone to roll blunts for him.Now, Snoop Dogg has raised the salary of his blunt roller due to the state of the economy that has seen petrol and gas prices at an eye-watering high and many...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
River Phoenix
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
James Joyce
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Vanessa Paradis
Indy100

Ezra Miller facing protection order after 'child grooming' accusation

Actor Ezra Miller is in the headlines again after facing accusations of “child grooming” by the parents of an 18-year-old.The 29-year-old actor has had paperwork filed against him by the parents of an 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes, who are requesting an order of protection against the actor.The legal documents reportedly read: “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”According to the parents, a 23-year-old Miller met Tokata in 2016 when they were 12-years-old at The Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.The pair struck up a friendship...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian's true feelings for Pete Davidson confirmed by Khloé

Kim Kardashian's true feelings for Pete Davidson have been confirmed by her sister, Khloé Kardashian.The Good American co-founder responded to a tweet from someone who spoke about much Kim is "in love" with Davidson while watching Thursday's (9 June) episode of their Hulu show The Kardashians."Kimberly is in LOVE lmao it's so cute," the person wrote. Khloé replied: "Isn't it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE."Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201c@Khlocaine_ Isn\u2019t it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE\u201d — Lex (@Lex) 1654820644 ...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man writes 2-page 'ASSignment' to convince Hinge match to date him

A man on Hinge wrote a two-page "ASSignment" to convince a match to date him.In a video uploaded to TikTok, Paige, who goes by @paigehyness on the platform, shared a screenshot of the conversation with her Hinge match on June 3. During the conversation, he said that he would do his best to "change" her "mind about men" and that she asked him what his "tactics" are and how she would like to receive it in "APA format."After that, he asked her how many pages would she like the document to beAnd Thoma said "at least" three "solid references."Thoma then...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Buzzfeed#Web3#Post Amber Heard#Washington Post#Buzzfeed News
Indy100

Matt James says he was frustrated watching his season of 'The Bachelor'

Former star of The Bachelor Matt James is opening up about how he felt following the airing of his turbulent season. Back in 2021, James, 30, took on the role of the bachelor as the first Black lead, hoping to share his story and bring diversity to the predominately white show. Instead, James says he felt the franchise failed to live up to the expectations it had set.Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, James said many of the raw and important moments he shared about his life were cut out to make room for the show's typical drama-filled plot line....
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Beyoncé removes social media profile pics and excited fans think new music is coming

Beyoncé has mysteriously removed her social media profile pictures on all platforms, and it's led to speculation from her excited fans about the possibility of new music dropping soon.Observant fans of the singer couldn't help but notice on Friday (June 10) how she had discreetly removed her profile picture across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, leaving her icons completely blank.Perhaps she fancied adding a bit of mystery to her social media presence or the change could signal the start of a new music era, which is what Beyoncé's fandom - the Beyhive - have been enthusiastically speculating on Twitter.Sign up...
MUSIC
Indy100

Hilarious 'first drink and last drink' wedding video goes viral

Wedding receptions are always a good excuse for a knees-up - and the internet was left in stitches after guests at one wedding were filmed having their first drink, and then again holding their last drink of the night.In the first video, the fresh-faced wedding guests greet the camera with their first drink in hand - ready for the night of partying ahead.A couple of hours later when the camera catches up with them again, they look worn out from all the drinking and dancing as the music continued to boom loudly - with some struggling to say their name,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

'Jiggle, Jiggle': How Duke & Jones remixed Louis Theroux into a TikTok novelty rap star

Louis Theroux is one of Britain’s most beloved national treasures. The self-described “socially awkward nerd” made his name as a documentary filmmaker– but unexpectedly, it is his rapping skills remixed by music producers Duke & Jones that has the internet talking (and dancing).This viral story began 22-years ago in the year 2000 when Theroux travelled to New Orleans to learn about the gangsta rap scene as part of his Weird Weekends docuseries.Known for his immersive approach, Theroux took part in a live rap battle on local New Orleans radio station WQUE-FM where he had help from rappers Reece and Bigelow...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Adam Sandler fans are calling for him to win an Oscar after watching Hustle

Hustle is now on Netflix, and although it's only been on for about two days, it has definitely got people talking. The basketball drama follows basketball scout Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler), who sees a talented Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) as his shot at getting back into the NBA. The movie has received lots of praise in general from critics, but, it is Sandler's performance that has people talking the most, with fans calling for him to win an Oscar for the role. \u201cwatching that new Adam Sandler sports movie "Hustle" and man,...
MOVIES
Indy100

Love Island fans criticise Gemma and Davide’s kiss over age gap

The UK’s favourite summer dating show Love Island returned to our screens on Monday night, but already there’s trouble in paradise as some viewers have show concern about the age difference of some of the contestants.A kiss between Islanders Gemma Owen and Davide Saclimenti even sparked threats from viewers of complaints to Ofcom.The moment came after shock arrival Saclimenti entered the villa after the other 10 contestants who had already coupled up over the course of the first episode.But it was during a dare game that Owen was urged to kiss the guy she would most like to share a...
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Beyond Kate Bush: An Expert Explains How Music Therapy Is More Than What We See in “Stranger Things”

We all know that Stranger Things is fantasy. There is no Upside Down full of Dungeons & Dragons creatures hellbent on flaying minds or — as far as we know, at least — no secret government agency devoted to training children with telekinetic powers. But as anyone who’s already burned through the first batch of episodes from Season 4 knows, this season the show uses its supernatural elements to address real-world issues like trauma, mental illness and most fascinatingly, the healing power of music.
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy