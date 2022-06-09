ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find two bodies in search for missing people after boat capsized in Devon lake

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
Police have recovered the bodies of two people during a major search of a lake in Devon after a boat capsized.

The motor-powered vessel capsized on Roadford Lake, near Oakhampton, on Wednesday.

Four people were rescued but two others were reported missing. Both were disabled, according to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “This is an extremely distressing incident and our thoughts are with all of those involved and their loved ones, who we are working closely with to offer help and support wherever we can.

“Every effort has been made to locate the two people who remained unaccounted for as fast as possible.

“Tragically, we can confirm that the bodies of two people were located and recovered this afternoon. Our priority is to support their families.”

The families of the two missing people have been informed of the development and are being supported by specially trained officers, the force said.

Formal identification of the bodies has yet to take place.

A large-scale response from emergency services launched involving police, fire and ambulance services, the air ambulance, HM Coastguard, and search and rescue teams after the boat capsized at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Of the four passengers that were rescued from the 130 ft-deep lake, two were taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

One has since been discharged but the other person remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The two other people rescued were checked by paramedics at the scene before being discharged.

The group were all adults and believed to all be local to the Devon region.

No other boats were involved in the incident, police said.

The Independent

The Independent

