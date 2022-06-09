ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, OH

Students of the Quarter at Edison

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago

MILAN — School personnel recently named the following Edison High School students "Students of the Quarter."

The students were: Haley Chaput (Art); Tori Wieber (Business); Alana Gency, Fatima Leal (EHOVE); Lavannah Hamilton, Adriana Swayngim, Alaina Keegan (World Language); Jace Danda (Health/Phys Ed); Alivia Rakosky, Ashely Peck, Kyle Kardotzke, George Rhodes (Language Arts); George Rhodes, Kendall Balde, Keira Keoghan, Torri Keyser (Math); Matthew Pounds, Travis Compton (Music); Madison Kuhl, Kaden Neate, Emily Moore, Leah Gill (Science); Maylie Weilnau, Keira Keoghan, Sheridan Koelsch (Social Studies).

The students received certificates of merit to acknowledge their accomplishment.

The "Student of the Quarter" was initiated in 1990 by the Edison faculty and members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE). The purpose of the program is to honor and acknowledge students who achieve significant success in various academic fields.

