It was a big day for Windsor Locks High School seniors. They crossed the stage and collected their diplomas as graduates. But it was also an important day for their principal. Last year’s graduation was supposed to be Rebecca Bissonnette’s first as principal at Windsor Locks High School, but she couldn’t make it due to health concerns. So this year became her first, and she got to make the most out of it.

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO