Mark Meadows Aide Who Knew About Trump Meetings to Testify at Surprise Jan. 6 Hearing

The Jan. 6 committee will hold a last-minute hearing Tuesday afternoon after previously announcing it would break until mid-July.

The committee made the surprise announcement on Monday. It did not name any witnesses or specify what the hearing will cover at the time, only citing “recently obtained evidence.” It has since been reported , however, that Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, will testify. Hutchinson has been reported to be a key witness over the course of the investigation, and has met privately with the committee four times. “Almost all, if not all, meetings Mr. Trump had, I had insight on,” she told the committee in March, according to Politico .

Punchbowl News reported that the committee has “sincere concerns” about Hutchinson’s safety because of what she knows.

The committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee has so far hosted five televised hearings, covering the viciousness of the riot and how Trump inspired it , how the Big Lie that the election was stolen took root , the former president’s pressure campaign to get Mike Pence to illegally block the certification of the Electoral College, the push to get states to go along with the scheme , and Trump’s effort to corrupt the Justice Department into aiding his attempt to overturn the election.

Here’s everything you need to know about what comes next:

How to Watch the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

The sixth hearing will take place on Tuesday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET. It is expected to air on all major broadcast and cable news networks. The Jan. 6 hearing can be streamed online on the committee’s YouTube page . You can also find a live stream of the Jan. 6 hearings on the streaming service Peacock (part of the NBCUniversal family).

The committee hearings are very much made for TV. The panel even hired former ABC News president James Goldston to help dramatize the proceedings. The massive number of viewers who tuned in for the first run of hearings indicate the strategy is working.

Who Is Testifying During the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing?

Cassidy Hutchinson , a former aide to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is expected to testify. Hutchinson has met with the committee behind closed doors four times, and has revealed plenty. She told the committee that Meadows burned documents after meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who sought a pardon for his involvement in the plot to overturn the election. She also told the panel that Trump didn’t think his supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the Capitol was such a big deal .

It’s unclear whether other witnesses will testify on Tuesday, or why exactly the committee felt the need to rush the hearing. Punchbowl News did report, however, that the committee has “sincere concerns” about Hutchinson’s safety.

When Is the next Jan. 6 Committee Hearing?

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said last Wednesday that last Thursday’s hearing would be the last of the month and that hearings would resume in July, as the panel has received new evidence and needs to reassess its strategy. “We just need to catch our breath, go through the new evidence and then incorporate it into the hearings,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN last week.

It appears some of that “new evidence” is too urgent to hold until next month.