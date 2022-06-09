The Dry Creek Music and Arts festival kicks off in White Sulphur Springs on Friday, June 17, with a New Orleans style, second line parade beginning at Gum Store Studios at 6:30 p.m. Folks that want to join in will gather in front of The Schoolhouse Hotel at that time and parade to Big Draft Brewing’s Main Stage.

The Gum Store crew will lead the second line down Dry Creek Road to meet the Rebirth Brass Band and for them to take the parade straight to the stage.

Saturday, June 18 performance schedule:

50 EAST Casual Dining & Spirits Stage

Stillwater Hum – 12:30-2:30p.m.

Nathan Seldomridge & The Whistlepig Rodeo – 3-5 p.m.

Big Draft Brewery Stage

Wolfpen Branch – 5:30-7 p.m.

@wgmusic – 7:30-9 p.m.

John R. Miller – 9:30-11 p.m.

John R. Miller

Rebirth Brass Band

The post Dry Creek Music and Arts Festival performance schedule appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .