Indoor Date Ideas For Rainy Tampa Bay Days

Life in Tampa Bay means dodging rain during the summer months, but luckily for us locals there are plenty of indoor date night options to keep date night (or day!) romance alive. Whether it’s a first date, or just hoping to make it your best date — Check out our roundup of rainy-day date ideas.

Play

Keep your date all fun and games with an indoor play space. Lace up your skates at Skateworld of Tampa , a roller rink with plenty of public skate time. If you prefer a game night, Park & Rec – a self-proclaimed adult playground – has locations in both Tampa and St. Pete. Grab a drink and play arcade games to your heart’s content. While in St. Pete, consider a karaoke night at Lala — a unique karaoke bar and restaurant with some great dishes in addition to tunes.

Arcade and board games fans can also find fun and refreshments at Lowry Parcade in Seminole Heights and Gen X Tavern in downtown Tampa. One corner of Gen X feels just like your childhood living room with plenty of fun games to while away the hours. Keep the competitive vibe going by hitting the lanes at Splitsville at Sparkman Wharf. Knock down a few pins before heading to the new Noble Rice for a meal next door.

If none of this is appealing head to the mall, or Hyde Park Village, for a movie date. Share some popcorn and enjoy a quiet couple hours away from the rain inside a movie theater.

Learn

Who says a date can’t be fun AND educational? The rain as the perfect excuse to stroll hand in hand through one of our area’s incredible museums. Get some creative inspiration at the Dali Museum in Downtown St. Pete, and while the museum’s collection is nothing to sneeze at, there’s almost always a fun traveling exhibit to explore while you’re there as well.

Learn a little more about where you live at the Tampa Bay History Center. From our earliest of settlers to the history of Gasparilla, you’ll come away with a better appreciation for your hometown. Just down the Tampa Riverwalk from the History Center you’ll find the Tampa Museum of Art – a beautiful and modern space with a lovely collection and frequent host to traveling exhibitions.

Eat

Really any restaurant with indoor dining will do the trick for a rainy day (perhaps one of these romantic restaurants in Tampa Bay ), but it’s a great time to try out somewhere with lots of dining options in one place. Armature Works is, of course, a classic – with plenty of dining options ranging from casual take-out style stalls with cuisine like pizza and BBQ, to two beautiful full-service restaurants. Don’t forget to grab some cookies from Bake n’ Babes.

Newer to Tampa and still growing, Midtown Tampa is also home to a slew of restaurants, all worth trying. You will have to bring an umbrella as there is no indoor path from restaurant to restaurant. Keep things casual at Shake Shack or indulge in some delicious Italian at Bellabrava . Cap off your dining adventure at one of these popular and delicious dessert spots .

Drink

A little more focused on grabbing a beverage on a rainy day? We did the legwork to track down our favorite wine bars on both sides of the bay to settle in with a bottle of wine or have a nice wine tasting. For beer fans we have a comprehensive list of all the breweries in our area so you can find one that suits your mood and location. We love the vibe at Coppertail Brewing in Ybor City, plus they have a great menu of comfort foods ad snacks. You could certainly spend the entirety of a rainy day throwing back brews and playing games at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete. We’d hate to leave out a classic date idea – explore these coffee shops for a cozy rainy day date.

