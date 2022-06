Asheville – Ken Putnam, transportation director for the City of Asheville, shared before city council plans for the Merrimon Avenue road diet. The plan was to reduce US 25 from four to three lanes between W. T. Weaver Boulevard and Midland Road. When Councilwoman Gwen Wisler asked which of the three Midlands he intended, she was told it was the southernmost, which is near the Beaver Lake Bird Sanctuary. Reasons for considering the change included making Merrimon safer and complying with council’s ambitions for creating more complete streets.

3 DAYS AGO