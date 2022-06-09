ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holbrooks prevails in ballot recount for sheriff

By Macon County News
themaconcountynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, May 19, candidate for Sheriff, Dereck E. Jones, submitted an official Notice of Recount Request to the Board of Elections office of the 2022 Primary Election ballots from candidate Dereck E. Jones. Unofficial election results on Tuesday,...

themaconcountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rccatalyst.com

Jail Deaths and Jail Conditions

On January 12, 2022, Andrew Hodge was found dead in his cell in the Rutherford County Detention Center from an alleged drug overdose. Shortly thereafter, Sheriff Chris Francis suddenly pulled his bid for re-election. Since this incident, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office have refused to provide Hodge’s family with any information to date as to what happened, leaving the family with nothing but questions.
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County’s new crime scene investigation unit has been up and running since late last year and the sheriff says it’s already helping speed-up investigations. The new unit is now fully staffed with four crime scene investigators. The CSI unit responds to every scene involving death in Buncombe County as well as assaults with a deadly weapon and bank robberies.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ballots#Democrats#Politics#Sheriff#Notice Of Recount Request#The Board Of Elections#Holbrooks#Franklin#Republican
my40.tv

2 Polk County men charged in federal dog fighting case

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Polk County men are charged in a 12-count federal indictment accusing them of multiple dog fighting crimes. Laddie Dwayne McMillian, 46, of Tryon, and Derrick Twitty, 47, of Columbus, are accused of possessing, training, transporting and receiving what the indictment called pitbull-type dogs to fight for thousands in bets between 2017 and 2022.
rccatalyst.com

Why small NC mountain city is taking on nation’s largest hospital system

A small mountain city is challenging the nation’s largest hospital system in court. Brevard officials say that, after years of community complaints and declining medical care, they saw no other option. “Somebody’s got to be first,” said Mack McKeller, Brevard city attorney. On June 3, attorneys from...
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

Why are Asheville City pools not open yet?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With record-setting temperatures headed our way this week, many people are looking to cool off in the pool. Asheville City pools aren't open for the season and one viewer reached out to News 13 for an update. "Why is Recreation Park Pool not open for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

Sylva woman gets almost 5 years

A Sylva woman is serving federal prison time following a conviction that stemmed from a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrest for drug trafficking. On May 19, U.S. Chief District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Ashley Kay Heatherly, 35, to serve 57 months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said.
WCNC

Thousands march across Carolinas, America to demand gun law changes

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people streamed to the National Mall for the highest-profile of countrywide demonstrations Saturday marking a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. Organizers hoped the second March for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina South central Jackson County in western North Carolina Western Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Walhalla, or 4 miles northwest of Salem, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Walhalla, Westminster, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 49-year-old Phillip Jamie Ward with felonious possession of methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office said on May 29th, deputies stopped Ward on NC 226 Southbound for not having any working taillights and an expired […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
MedPage Today

HCA Healthcare Faces Second Antitrust Lawsuit in North Carolina

Across western North Carolina, frustrations linger following HCA Healthcare's acquisition of the nonprofit Mission Health in 2019. Now, the city of Brevard has filed an antitrust lawsuit against HCA -- the second of its kind in less than a year -- alleging that the sprawling, Nashville, Tennessee-based system has hurt competition in local markets and artificially inflated healthcare prices.
BREVARD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy