Marshall, MO

JUDITH CLARK

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Clark, age 82, of Marshall, MO, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at The Arbors at Westport Estates in Marshall. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Campbell-Lewis...

FLORENCE MARCELLA “FLO” MANN

Florence Marcella “Flo” Mann, age 83, of Fayette, passed away June 11, 2022 at The Lodge in Fayette. Florence was born on March 26, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri a daughter of David and Alice Huber Hill. She married Dan Mann on September 9, 1961 in University City. Flo graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia with a Bachelors Degree in Dietetics. She was employed with the University of Missouri as a dietician for many years. She was a self-employed baker making wedding cakes, birthday cakes and pies for area restaurants. Flo had also been employed with the U.S. Army as a typist, with Thompson’s Paint Store and Carr-Yager Funeral Home both in Fayette. She was a founding member of Unity Baptist Church, now Hillside Baptist Church, in Fayette where she was an active member. Flo enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking and cooking and helping Dan with popping kettle corn at area fairs and festivals. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
FAYETTE, MO
RONALD LEON BEDWELL

Ronald Leon Bedwell, age 75, of Pilot Grove and formerly Pleasantville, Indiana, passed away at his home Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Mount Moriah Cemetery in the unincorporated community of Bucktown in rural Dugger, Indiana. There will be a memorial celebration at the Rock House in Pleasantville, Indiana.
PILOT GROVE, MO
Missing kayaker found by local law enforcement

Andrew County law enforcement has found the 41-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning while kayaking in Andrew County. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette provided a statement regarding his rescue. "We found him at 0800, no injury, located at Burton Conservation Access in Buchanan County," Gillette said. "Got lost, no phone...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Moniteau County seriously injured a 18-year-old driver early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F says the crash happened on U.S 50 west of Pam Jones Road. Erika Castro of Jefferson City was traveling westbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and The post Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Small plane landing gear fails upon arrival at Kan. airport

JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an airplane mishap that occurred just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the 1976 Fixed Wing Single-Engine Piper PA-32R-300 piloted by Darin D. Redd, 40, Taylor, Missouri, was approaching Johnson County Executive Airport Runway 18 with its landing gear down.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

