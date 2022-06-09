ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABIM Foundation Awards $110K to Two Organizations Combating Medical Misinformation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, MD – The City of Annapolis Cuidate/Take Care team was awarded a $30,000 grant to expand communications and outreach effort by the ABIM Foundation, a Philadelphia-based non-profit that seeks to help correct the scourge of medical misinformation which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, especially among Black and Latino populations....

