Camden County, NJ

Did a tornado touch down in a South Jersey neighborhood on Thursday?

By Dan Alexander
 5 days ago
Thunderstorms that moved across New Jersey were responsible for a tornado in Camden County around dawn on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The survey team has determined an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 90 mph moved through the Blackwood section of Glouceter Township in Camden County. More...

New Jersey 101.5

Tuesday NJ weather: Sideswiped by gusty thunderstorms, more warmth ahead

Tuesday's big weather headline is a cluster of thunderstorms — a Mesoscale Convective System — scraping past New Jersey. The worst weather will stay well south and west of New Jersey. However, part of the state is facing some stormy weather, including some heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. At the very least, we'll be close to some nasty weather — it's a good idea to keep an eye on the sky Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County logs 971 new cases

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 733 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 3 new COVID-related fatalities which occurred between Wednesday, June 8 and Monday, June 13. Additionally, there were 238 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 971. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 113,596 and 1,645 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gloucester, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gloucester; Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Salem County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey South central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 714 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hockessin, or 7 miles west of Wilmington, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Pennsville, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Pitman, Carneys Point, Folcroft, Elsmere, Paulsboro, Kennett Square, New Castle, Penns Grove, Westville, Woodbury Heights and National Park. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 2. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 8 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey near mile marker 0, and between mile markers 2 and 26. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 0. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A shooting occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting was reported after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at 500 United States Ave. East in Gibbsboro, initial reports said. The gunshot victim was en route to Virtua Voorhes Hospital, reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Weather
NWS
Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?. Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. driver killed in 2-car crash in South Jersey

An 81-year-old Williamstown man was killed Saturday night in a two-car crash in Gloucester County and the other driver was injured, Monroe Township police said. The man, whose name had not been disclosed as of Sunday evening, was drive north on Route 42 in Monroe, in a 2019 GMC Terrain, at 8:51 p.m. Saturday when he began turning at the Georgia Avenue intersection, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer dies during Jersey Shore triathlon, officials say

A man died while participating in Sunday's 9th Annual Escape the Cape Triathlon and Open Water Classic, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The man, a Wilmington, Delaware resident who was more than 70 years old, was taking part in the swimming portion of the event at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he went into "apparent cardiac arrest," authorities said.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ weather: Humid, unsettled weather is here to stay this week

Some weeks feature great weather. Some weeks are active and complicated. This week's forecast is in the middle. We will flip-flop between great beach days and somewhat stormy days. The common theme here is humidity — if you're looking for a taste of comfortably dry air, you'll have to wait until the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
What NJ rescuers will learn to prevent another deadly beach sand collapse

OCEAN GROVE — The Neptune Special Operations Team will be conducting a beach sand trench collapse rescue drill, Thursday, June 9 at the Ocean Grove beach north end at 7 p.m. The team trains every year before the start of the summer beach season, but with the recent beach sand collapse tragedy in Toms River, they will be more focused, said Donald Colarusso, assistant deputy coordinator of the Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

