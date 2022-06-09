ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minidoka County, ID

Man indicted in federal court on possession of child pornography charge

By By LAURIE WELCH Times-News
 4 days ago

PAUL — Minidoka County charges against a local man were dismissed after he was charged in federal court.

Three felony counts of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object, lewd conduct with a child under age 16 and possession of a controlled substance against Bobby Clee Roberts, 52, were dismissed in Minidoka County, according to court documents.

He was charged after police said he abused two children, ages 6 and 8.

According to court documents, the crimes occurred between July 2020 and May 2021.

Minidoka County court affidavits said that Roberts showed the children pornographic videos, performed sex acts on the girls and forced them to perform sexual acts on him.

When he was asked by police about the crimes he said he had been sick and is losing his mind.

According to the US District Court files, Roberts was indicted on a criminal grand jury charge of possession of child pornography.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge in court, according to court records.

If convicted he faces a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, at least five years and up to life of supervised release and $5,100 in a special assessment.

