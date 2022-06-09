ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Still Searching for Shooter in 2019 Sailor Murder

By Debbie L. Sklar
 5 days ago
Lamontee Stevenson. Navy photo

Police Thursday are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for the 2019 murder of a member of the U.S. Navy.

San Diego Police officers found 19-year-old Lamontee Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residence in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue in Logan Heights around 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2019.

Stevenson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, SDPD detectives learned there was a party being thrown at the house the night of the shooting, at which Stevenson attempted to break up a physical altercation between his friend and an unknown man. In the struggle, that unknown man produced a gun and shot Stevenson multiple times.

He was described as a Black man with medium-length hair.

Anyone with information can call the SDPD at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

