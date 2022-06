One of the best women's MMA fighters ever will be hanging up the gloves. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the former UFC women's strawweight champion, announced her retirement Saturday following a knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in Singapore. Jedrzejczyk was in line for a title shot if she beat Zhang but was caught by a spinning back fist that put her out in the second round.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO