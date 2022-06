Commander Robert Marion Laske (USN Ret.), 96, passed away peacefully at home in Middletown, on May 28, 2022. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Shirley, and four children; Kimberly (Robert) Springer, Lisa Laske (David Mendrek), Laura Montanaro, and Kurt (Sue Shea, companion) Laske. He leaves behind nine...