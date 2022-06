Today was a big day for East Select Soccer, as the program headed out for some pizza and an open scrimmage in celebration of their 25th anniversary. ESS has been a huge part of my life as long as I can remember, I played for ten years under ESS. So today we got all the players, tons of coaches out here playing some games, eating some pizza and cake and just having a great time celebrating, said first year coach Erin Christensen.

