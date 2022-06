Officer Kennis Croom lost his life while serving his community and through his choice to register as an organ donor, Croom continues to protect and serve. “My son did his best to make this world a better place,” his father, Kelvin Croom, told WLBT. “I’m thankful my son could help others through donation, as he always said that this is something that he wanted to do for others.”

3 DAYS AGO