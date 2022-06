Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to crepey skin (aka, when your skin resembles a thin sheet of crepe paper), experts often stress the importance of prevention—after all, it's much easier to delay the onset than reverse the tissue-like skin once it appears. But treating crepey skin isn't impossible: You just need to trigger cellular repair and protect the skin from any more sagging. And one ingredient, in particular, is beloved for checking both boxes—if you're dealing with fragile, sensitive skin, you may want to turn to CoQ10.

