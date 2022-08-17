Natalia Dyer’s Sensitive Skincare Routine Includes This La Roche-Posay Moisturizer Shoppers Call ‘Magically Repairing’

Celebs, they’re just like us! They struggle with sensitive skin as well, and if we get very lucky, they just might reveal their skincare secrets to the masses. After all, TV stars like Stranger Thing’s Natalia Dyer have access to makeup and skincare experts and the top products in the market, so when Dyer recently shared her multi-step skincare routine for sensitive skin in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video , you better believe we paid attention.

The best part about Dyer’s routine is that it’s not so ~out there~ in that it’s impossible to emulate. She uses a mix of high-end and affordable products, and one of her favorites is currently on sale with the promo code EXCLUSIVE20 on the brands website: the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer. “I love this brand, very gentle,” said Dyer. “Whenever my skin is freaking out I’ll go back to them.”

The moisturizer has a mix of ingredients that restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier, making it effective for those with sensitive skin issues, such as rosacea. It contains prebiotic thermal water which acts as an antioxidant to protect skin from environmental stressors, alongside ceramides that plump any areas with a loss of elasticity. Finally, niacinamide soothes the skin and helps rejuvenate it further, an ingredient which is a personal favorite of mine; it acts as a natural makeup primer and preps the skin to take on foundation effortlessly. Dyer also uses this before she applies her makeup.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Shoppers on Amazon seem to agree with Dyer’s recommendation, referring to this moisturizer as “magically-repairing,” and the “best face care product they have ever used.” The same reviewer added, “My skin has improved so dramatically in the last few weeks of using this that I am tempted to believe it’s a bit magical.” Whether you have sensitive skin or not, this is a great product to keep in your arsenal, as the brand says it works for all skin types and is oil- and fragrance-free.

Another reviewer said, “When I tried it on my face, there was no irritation at all, no burning or stinging feelings,” adding that it’s “not greasy at all, but still moisturizing enough that I can feel it right after one application.”

Other stand-outs from Dyer’s routine include the Alastin Restorative Skin Complex , which Dyer called “really nourishing and hydrating.” The serum is made up of the brand’s signature TriHex Technology, which contains a powerful blend of antioxidants and peptides that support the production of collagen and healthy elastin. This product is a great complement to Dyer’s go-to moisturizer, as both are suitable for sensitive skin.

Alastin Restorative Complex

Of course, Dyer doesn’t skimp on SPF, and called out her favorite as the ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica mineral sunscreen. “This one’s pretty light and easy and goes pretty well under makeup,” she says in the Vogue video.

ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

The SPF is packed with zinc oxide for protection against both UVA and UVB rays, plus skin-boosting enzymes that help repair any damage caused by the sun. Since it also contains vitamin E , it naturally helps boost the skins defense against environmental stressors like pollution.

Bonus: Shoppers say it leaves no “white, ghostly residue […] even when layering.” Another reviewer claims it’s not only good for defense against the sun, but it helped to fade “brown spots” they had on their nose and cheeks.

If you want to take a page out of Dyer’s skincare handbook, these three products are a great place to start.