ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Natalia Dyer’s Sensitive Skincare Routine Includes This La Roche-Posay Moisturizer Shoppers Call ‘Magically Repairing’

By Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Celebs, they’re just like us! They struggle with sensitive skin as well, and if we get very lucky, they just might reveal their skincare secrets to the masses. After all, TV stars like Stranger Thing’s Natalia Dyer have access to makeup and skincare experts and the top products in the market, so when Dyer recently shared her multi-step skincare routine for sensitive skin in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video , you better believe we paid attention.

The best part about Dyer’s routine is that it’s not so ~out there~ in that it’s impossible to emulate. She uses a mix of high-end and affordable products, and one of her favorites is currently on sale with the promo code EXCLUSIVE20 on the brands website: the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer. “I love this brand, very gentle,” said Dyer. “Whenever my skin is freaking out I’ll go back to them.”

The moisturizer has a mix of ingredients that restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier, making it effective for those with sensitive skin issues, such as rosacea. It contains prebiotic thermal water which acts as an antioxidant to protect skin from environmental stressors, alongside ceramides that plump any areas with a loss of elasticity. Finally, niacinamide soothes the skin and helps rejuvenate it further, an ingredient which is a personal favorite of mine; it acts as a natural makeup primer and preps the skin to take on foundation effortlessly. Dyer also uses this before she applies her makeup.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer



La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair… $19.99


Buy Now

Shoppers on Amazon seem to agree with Dyer’s recommendation, referring to this moisturizer as “magically-repairing,” and the “best face care product they have ever used.” The same reviewer added, “My skin has improved so dramatically in the last few weeks of using this that I am tempted to believe it’s a bit magical.” Whether you have sensitive skin or not, this is a great product to keep in your arsenal, as the brand says it works for all skin types and is oil- and fragrance-free.

Another reviewer said, “When I tried it on my face, there was no irritation at all, no burning or stinging feelings,” adding that it’s “not greasy at all, but still moisturizing enough that I can feel it right after one application.”

Other stand-outs from Dyer’s routine include the Alastin Restorative Skin Complex , which Dyer called “really nourishing and hydrating.” The serum is made up of the brand’s signature TriHex Technology, which contains a powerful blend of antioxidants and peptides that support the production of collagen and healthy elastin. This product is a great complement to Dyer’s go-to moisturizer, as both are suitable for sensitive skin.

Alastin Restorative Complex



Alastin Restorative Complex $134.97


Buy Now

Of course, Dyer doesn’t skimp on SPF, and called out her favorite as the ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica mineral sunscreen. “This one’s pretty light and easy and goes pretty well under makeup,” she says in the Vogue video.

ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+



ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Mineral… $60


Buy Now

The SPF is packed with zinc oxide for protection against both UVA and UVB rays, plus skin-boosting enzymes that help repair any damage caused by the sun. Since it also contains vitamin E , it naturally helps boost the skins defense against environmental stressors like pollution.

Bonus: Shoppers say it leaves no “white, ghostly residue […] even when layering.” Another reviewer claims it’s not only good for defense against the sun, but it helped to fade “brown spots” they had on their nose and cheeks.

If you want to take a page out of Dyer’s skincare handbook, these three products are a great place to start.

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 9 Skincare Products Are the Closest Thing to Botox in a Bottle—Starting at $15

Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there’s simply no such thing as filler in a bottle—I mean, if there was such a thing, we’d all be using it, right? There are, however, plenty of skincare products that work like filler to defy gravity and restore volume when you’re feeling a bit, well, sunken. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only sure-fire, in-office treatments that yield instant results, but these alternative skincare treatments and beauty tools will give you a similar effect with continuous use (consistency is key). For me, skincare is self-care and frankly, an act of self-love, so why not take...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Fast-Acting Serum Leaves ‘Clear and Ageless’ Skin in Its Wake—& It Rarely Goes on Sale

I’ve got good news and bad news: The end of summer is imminent, but so are the consequential sales. As our favorite season comes to a close, plenty of beauty and fashion brands are dropping major discounts to stock our fall wardrobes and refresh our post-summer skincare stashes. But for some, such as Dermelect’s sitewide flash sale, you better act fast—it only runs for two days, which means time is already running out to grab its best-selling product (and any others) for less with code YOU30. The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is by far the brand’s most popular item, and for...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Just Wore the Nail Color of the Season & I’m Obsessed

Move over, chrome nails. There’s a new manicure in town and it’s chic as hell. OK realistically, Hailey Bieber’s silvery chrome nails aren’t going anywhere but we’re officially obsessing over Selena Gomez’s nails, too. The olive shade is the perfect green shade heading into fall. And we know the green trend, in beauty and fashion, isn’t going anywhere. Gomez’s longtime nail artist Tom Bachik (he’s responsible for Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo’s manis, too) shared his new work on Instagram on Monday. Celebrity fans and friends are drooling over the shade on Gomez. Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein left the olive emoji,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mens Journal

Best Skincare Products to Remove Dark Spots and Hyperpigmentation

Sometimes when you get a pimple, it heals quickly, leaving no evidence in its wake. That’s the ideal situation, at least aside from having no pimples in the first place. But other times—and increasingly with age—those pimples and other wounds can leave dark marks on your skin for months before they finally disappear. This fun […]
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalia Dyer
Person
Mark Ruffalo
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Skincare#La Roche Posay#Stranger Thing
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
WORLD
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Is The One Skincare Product Women Over 40 Should Get Rid Of Immediately

As we age, our skin retains less moisture, so the usage of drying skincare products often lead to peeling, itchy skin and a less-than-radiant complexion. With that said, we reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one ingredient often found in common cleansers, moisturizers and other products that anyone with naturally dry skin over 40 might want to rethink or replace. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Bachelorette’s Johnny Has a Big Surprise Ahead—Here’s What Happens With Gabby

As one of the most mysterious men this season, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Johnny from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it far with Gabby. Johnny is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Feels About Kanye ‘Dating Again’ After She Told Him They’ll ‘Never’ Get Back Together Following Her Split From Pete

It’s all alright. Kim Kardashian revealed how she felt about Kanye West’s dating life. A source close to the Skims founder told Hollywood life on August 15, 2022, about how her ex-husband’s new girlfriend is affecting her. The insider told Hollywood Life that Kim is actually happy with her ex’s dating life. “Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” the insider revealed. “One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Treatments For Dark Spots, Once And For All

Typically caused by sun exposure and general aging, hyperpigmentation is a common beauty issue that many of us will run into at some point in our lives. While dark spots shouldn’t be reason for alarm, you may find yourself wishing for a more even skin tone. Luckily, there are many treatments and products out there that can help you target this particular problem. But which ones will work the best?
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Drugstore Concealers (Under $15!)

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Parents’ Divorce Had as Many Cheating Rumors as Her Marriage With Charles

She may not have been born as a royal, but Princess Diana‘s parents, Frances Shand Kydd and John Spencer, still came from nobility. Princess Diana, whose full name was Diana Frances Spencer, on July 1, 1961. She is the daughter of John Spencer, the Viscount Althorp, and Frances Ruth Burke Roche, the daughter of the 3rd Baron Fermoy, a noble title in Ireland. John and Frances married on June 1, 1954 and had five children: Lady Sarah McCorquodale; Jane Fellowes, Baroness Fellowes; The Honourable John Spencer; Diana, Princess of Wales; and Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. Their third child, John Spencer, died 10 hours after he was born on January 12, 1960.
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

This $16 Fast-Acting Cream Transforms Aging Skin So Well, Shoppers Are Skipping Foundation

Believe it or not, there’s no better place to discover your next skincare hero than on Amazon. The retailer carries a surplus of under-the-radar formulas that have the ability to transform your skin concerns without breaking the bank. Whether your regimen is in need of a hydrating face oil, a brightening eye cream or a wrinkle-correcting cream, you’re bound to find just what you need—and often on sale. Take the Kleem Organics Advanced Corrective Moisturizer; the top-seller is down to $16 right now. The fast-acting cream has over 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for many reasons, one of which is how...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Hailey Bieber-Loved Brand Just Launched a Growth Serum—& Shoppers Say It “Will Not Disappoint”

Alongside Hailey Bieber, we’re huge fans of everything Kosas creates (the supermodel loves the brand’s concealer and setting powder.) Naturally, when we caught wind that the beauty company was launching its own growth serum for the lashes and brows, we sat at the edge of our seats in anticipation. Well folks, today the soon-to-be bestseller has officially launched on the Kosas brand site and Sephora. The 2-in-1 formula is no regular growth serum; it’s packed full of highly effective ingredients that provide real, visible results in as quick as three weeks—no really, through a clinical-run study, 97 percent of users saw...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Who Are Gabby & Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winners? Here’s Who They End Up With

Since they were announced as the next Bachelorettes, fans have had one question: Who are The Bachelorette 2022 winners for Gabby and Rachel’s season and are they engaged? Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose”...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The Best Wrinkle-Fighting Serums For a Line-Free Complexion

We all know providing your skin with the TLC it deserves is definitely a commitment—but one well worth it, if you ask us. Of course, one of the pesky signs of aging that many of us (myself included) are trying to dodge are fine lines and wrinkles. Now, let’s be clear: aging is normal and natural, and there’s nothing wrong with having wrinkles, period. with that being said, if you can soften the look of aging by using one of the best wrinkle serums on the market, why not? Whether you’ve developed them from the natural aging process, stress or dehydration,...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy