LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the third consecutive year, Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) has partnered with Central Bank to bring back the DowntownLEX Together campaign. From June 13 – July 31, the program will promote the different ways to support local businesses through extensive marketing aimed at driving consumers to shop locally downtown. Spending at participating businesses will be rewarded with the opportunity to win two weekly $50 gift cards and a grand prize of $500 cash.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO