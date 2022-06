LG Display is allegedly trying to become a supplier of microOLED panels for Apple's next mixed reality headset, before Apple has even officially announced the first version. Apple has long been rumored to be working on some sort of AR or VR headset, with mixed reality capabilities allowing for it to be used for either purpose. While Apple has yet to officially confirm the headset exists, it seems that at least one supplier is considering the prospect of a second headset release.

