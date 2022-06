A US federal judge Friday discovered that a Florida state court violated Courthouse News Services’ First Amendment right to “timely access court documents.”. Courthouse News Services alleged that almost all civil complaints are unavailable to the general public the day they’re filed in Broward County Circuit Court. The news service argued that these delays in accessing court documents “seriously hamper Plaintiff’s ability to report on lawsuits in Broward County,” invoking the First Amendment right to free press and free speech.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO