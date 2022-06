After the wettest late spring season in nearly 80 years, the Portland area is feeling the effect of record-breaking precipitation. Incessant rain over the weekend and melting snowpack in the north surged the Columbia River water level from its normal 12 feet bank to about 16 feet, causing the local National Weather Service office to issue a flood warning this week for parks and trails in Clark and Multnomah counties. The warning is in effect until Wednesday.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO