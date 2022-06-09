ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Realty Completes Disposition of 30,000 SF Retail Building in Chicago

By Kristin Hiller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — An affiliate of Next Realty LLC has sold Nagle Plaza in Chicago for an undisclosed price. Walgreens anchors the...

Monarch Realty Partners Negotiates $13M Sale of Apartment Complex in Suburban Chicago

LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — Monarch Realty Partners has negotiated the sale of Somerset by the Lake Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich for $13 million. Constructed in 2019, the 48-unit apartment complex features one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The property features a large parking lot and is situated adjacent to Breezewald Park. Bill Baumann of Monarch brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided.
LAKE ZURICH, IL
Quantum Brokers $5.6M Sale of Retail Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of a 13,500-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg for $5.6 million. Located on East Golf Road, the property is fully leased to Panda Express, Batteries Plus, Crumbl Cookies, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Oreck Vacuums, H&R Block, Rosati’s Pizza and Little Greek. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the buyer, a Florida-based private investor. A locally based investor was the seller.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.8M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Hyde Park

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 61-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood for $9.8 million. Constructed in 1924, the building is located at 5120 S. Harper Ave. At the time of sale, the property was 95 percent leased. Jack Stanton of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private Chicago-based company that had owned and operated the asset for 22 years. James Ziegler of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, a local family-run limited liability company. The buyer plans to update some units.
CHICAGO, IL
Fashion Retailer Aritzia to Open Flagship Store on Magnificent Mile in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Aritzia (TSX: ATZ), a women’s fashion boutique retailer based in Vancouver, plans to open a flagship store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, bucking a trend of retailers leaving the famous stretch of North Michigan Avenue. The Magnificent Mile spans 13 city blocks in downtown Chicago and houses 460 stores, 275 restaurants and 60 hotels.
CHICAGO, IL
Colliers Arranges Sale of 270,290 SF Distribution Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 270,290-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha for an undisclosed price. The newly constructed building is located at 10200 55th St. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, 28 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 249 cars. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, Panattoni Development Co. Pritzker Realty Group was the buyer.
KENOSHA, WI
Bridge Industrial to Build 660,280 SF Spec Development in Romeoville, Illinois

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired a nearly 67-acre site in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville with plans to build a two-building speculative industrial development totaling 660,280 square feet. Dubbed Bridge Point Romeoville, the project is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023. Building A will total 497,480 square feet and feature a clear height of 40 feet, 136 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, 314 car parking stalls, 87 trailer parking positions and a 130-foot truck court. Building B will span 162,800 square feet and feature a clear height of 36 feet, 47 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 146 car parking stalls, 51 trailer parking positions and a 130-foot truck court. Both buildings will offer build-to-suit office opportunities.
ROMEOVILLE, IL

