Next Realty Completes Disposition of 30,000 SF Retail Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 61-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood for $9.8 million. Constructed in 1924, the building is located at 5120 S. Harper Ave. At the time of sale, the property was 95 percent leased. Jack Stanton of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private Chicago-based company that had owned and operated the asset for 22 years. James Ziegler of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, a local family-run limited liability company. The buyer plans to update some units.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO