Paris, TX

JUST IN: Bodycam footage released of Paris officer-involved shooting of Coco Carico

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 3 days ago

eparisextra.com

eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || June 10, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Loyd, Austin Lee – EVADING ARREST DETENTION; RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; Lamar County JP Warrant. Robinson, Torrance Meyon – AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON; ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Walker, Cassandra Leigh – POSS...
PARIS, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Police investigating after man found murdered outside of Dallas business

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for information after a man was found dead outside of a Dallas business early Sunday morning. On June 12 at about 3:16 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 500 block of Gilpin Avenue. When they arrived, they found...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 10)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of SE 40th St at 9:30 Thursday morning. The 32-year-old victim reported that her estranged husband came to the residence to see the children and then asked for a ride back home. The victim told him that she was getting dressed, and the estranged husband became angry. The estranged husband then assaulted the victim by hitting her and choking her. The suspect had left the residence before officers arrived. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead in Dallas after possible robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe may have been a robbery.On June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting call from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane.Officers found the victim, an adult woman, had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.Police said the motive appears to be a robbery, but that the circumstances surrounding the victims are still being investigated and that nobody is in custody.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
DALLAS, TX
Paris, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

TAPD investigating Ferguson Street shooting

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) says they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Ferguson Street on the evening of June 9. Police say that officers responded to the call of a shooting at around 7:38 p.m., and discovered a 29-year-old victim...
TEXARKANA, AR
WFAA

Woman killed during possible robbery in southwest Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information regarding a deadly shooting that happened Saturday. The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to the scene on Elderoaks Lane, by the intersection of Hampton Road and West Camp Wisdom Road. Police said a woman was shot multiple times. First...
DALLAS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police respond to shooting on Ferguson Street

Prior to their arrival, a gunshot victim had been transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The 29-year-old victim was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested and transported to Miller County Juvenile Detention Center. He was booked in for Terroristic Act and...
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

15-year-old arrested for aggravated robbery at East Texas Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 15-year-old was arrested last night in Texarkana for aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest. Police received a call Wednesday afternoon about a robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Summerhill Road. Witnesses told police that they saw a teenager take several cell phone accessories from the store’s […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KXII.com

Johnston Co. manhunt subjects caught

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two suspects have been arrested after a manhunt in Johnston County. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says that 38-year-old Marshall Ray Hogan and 34-year-old Stevie Lynn Morgan were captured around 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The police department also thanked several departments and ranchers in...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KLTV

1 arrested, 1 injured in Palestine park shooting

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has been arrested and accused of shooting a Palestine woman at a park. Quityra Harper, 21, is charged with aggravated assault. The victim, a 19-year-old woman from Palestine, is at a Tyler hospital in stable condition. According to Palestine police, the shooting occurred...
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler police looking for 2 women accused of thefts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two women accused of committing thefts. A woman allegedly stole several items worth more than $500 from Home Depot. Police said some of the things she took were a video doorbell, a flag, a clock and other home decoration […]
TYLER, TX
KXII.com

Man injured after motorcycle crash in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning. the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on State Highway 32 near Indian Meridian Road west of Marietta. According to troopers, a 2014 Peterbilt was heading westbound on State Highway 32 when it...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

1 person injured in Kilgore stabbing

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police responded to a stabbing incident on Ledbetter Tuesday. According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page, within two minutes, KPD officers had a suspect in custody and were administering first aid to the victim. “The suspect and the victim know each...
KILGORE, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County Sheriff inmate booking report || June 9, 2022

LANE, JIMMY RAY, II – BS/CRIMINAL TRESPASS HABIT/SUPERFUND/INFR; BS/RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT W. O’NEAL, DAVID WILLIAM – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15; RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT. BEAIRD, SLATER CHASE – POSS MARIJ <2OZ. YOUNGER, GUY WILLIAM – PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wreck reported at State Highway 155, Tyler loop intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire personnel have responded to a major crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323. Tyler police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the wreck a little after 3 p.m. Friday. At this time, there is...
TYLER, TX

