ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danielsville, GA

Federal grand jury indicts man on murder charges in North Georgia mail carrier killing

By The Associated Press
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctFYM_0g5p5gjS00

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia man is facing charges, including murder, in the shooting death of a rural mail carrier last August.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Larry Steven Grogan of Danielsville in the death of 59-year-old Asa “Junior” Wood. In addition to murder, Grogan, 50, is charged with assault on a federal employee using a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm resulting in death and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Asa Wood dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said in a news release Thursday. “His murder is tragic and heartbreaking.”

No attorney who could comment on the charges was listed for Grogan in online court records.

Wood, who had been a mail carrier for more than 20 years, was stopped near a mailbox on Aug. 7 when Grogan shot him in the left leg and drove away, prosecutors said. Wood died in his postal vehicle.

People who lived along the road where the shooting happened called 911 and provided information that helped authorities identify Grogan as the shooter, prosecutors said. Banks County sheriff’s deputies spotted his car later that day and tried to stop him. Grogan exited the vehicle and began firing at the deputies before he was taken into custody, authorities said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Citizens group wants next ACCPD chief to be hired from within

A citizens group is calling on Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and Athens-Clarke County Manager Blaine Williams to hire from within: more than two dozen people have signed on a letter calling for someone from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to replace recently retired Police Chief Cleveland Spruill. The job is held on an interim basis by police veteran Jerry Saulters.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Hospital Authority ousts Elberton hospital CEO

The Elbert Memorial Hospital Authority is beginning the search for the next CEO of the hospital in Elberton. The Authority Board has voted to part ways with Kerry Trapnell, who had been at the focus of a political controversy. Under his watch, the hospital donated $25 thousand to a political action committee that was working for the election of former Senator David Perdue, who lost a May 24 Republican primary to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
ELBERTON, GA
WGAU

City Hall schedules sidewalk talk

Talk about proposed sidewalk extensions for Athens’ east side are up for discussion in a forum scheduled for later this week at Athens-Clarke County Police Department headquarters on Lexington Road. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... Residents and business owners are invited to provide input through Sunday, June 26,...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banks County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, GA
Banks County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Danielsville, GA
WGAU

Mayor makes endorsement in District 5 runoff

There is another endorsement in the runoff for the District 5 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission: Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, who won a second term in the May 24 election, is backing Dexter Fisher in next Tuesday’s election. Fisher the top vote-getter in last month’s balloting, faces runner-up Matt Pulver. Pulver has the backing of Athens-Clarke County Commissioners Mariah Parker, Jesse Houle, Russell Edwards, and Carol Myers.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Georgia O-Line still ranked behind award-winning Michigan offensive front

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t have time to read preseason magazines, but he would surely be firing off a “thank you” note to Phil Steele if he did. The popular preseason magazine ranked the Michigan offensive line as the best in the nation entering the 2022 season, one spot ahead of a determined Georgia group.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia#Murder#Shooting#Northeast Georgia#Grand Jury#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Bulldogs finish strong at NCAA Championships

Bulldog senior Titiana Marsh traveled her top distance on her final attempt in the triple jump to finish fifth on the last day of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday. Marsh, a native of Chester, Va., has now scored for two consecutive years in the...
EUGENE, OR
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy