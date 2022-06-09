ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Illinois Town Now Holds the Guinness Record for Largest Fruit Display

By Steve Pulaski
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So... my hometown went unequivocally bananas this week!. The Jewel-Osco at N. Cass and Ogden Avenues in Westmont, IL put together a 70,000 pound display of bananas. The potassium monument was put together by Fresh Del Monte and Jewel Osco and large enough to break a world record!. Westmont...

timesnewsexpress.com

This Illinois city named best for single dads

CHICAGO – With the countdown to Father’s Day underway, a new study looked at which U.S. cities are the best for single dads. High-fives go out to west suburban Naperville. LawnStarter named the suburb as 2022’s Best City for Single Dads after comparing 200 of the largest cities in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Over $100K raised at GiGi’s Playhouse event in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Hundreds of people gathered in Hoffman Estates Sunday to raise money for GiGi’s Playhouse. A 5K run was one of the events that took place outside the NOW Arena as part of the GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge. The event raised money for Gigi’s Playhouse which provides free developmental and educational programs […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Q985

Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Du Page/Cook CO…

..A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Berwyn, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Near West Side around 705 PM CDT. Midway Airport, South Lawndale, Northerly Island, Navy Pier and Brighton Park around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Bridgeport and New City. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Triton College, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 283 and 294. I-88 near mile marker 140. I-90 between mile markers 81 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 42 and 54. I-290 between mile markers 14 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 42 and 54. OEMC zones...TORNADO WARNING. 1...2...3...4...5...6...7...8...and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. __________________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announces death of teen daughter

CHICAGO - Tragedy has struck the family of Congressman Sean Casten. On Monday, Casten's 17-year-old daughter passed away. The congressman’s office issued a statement. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time."
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

IL Late Night Flea Market Is Perfect For Shoppers Who Sleep In

Going to flea markets is fun but the only problem is you have to get there so darn early. For people that like to sleep in this is the perfect one to check out. You might not have known this fact about Illinois but it's well known for flea markets. Throughout the summer, there are many happening all over the state every weekend. In fact, one of the best in the world is at the Kane County Fairgrounds. Check it out, HERE. The Allstate Arena hosts a popular flea market in their parking lot every Sunday. For more info, HERE.
wgnradio.com

Poison hemlock is blooming in Illinois

University of Illinois Extension Educator Ryan Pankau joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why poison hemlock could pose a serious threat to your health. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Now Apply To Live In The Six Corners Senior Living Facility

PORTAGE PARK — Applications for The Clarendale’s senior living units are now open. The 10-story Six Corners senior living facility at 4747 W. Irving Park Road will have 258 residential units for people 62 and older. Construction for the development, formerly called The Point, began in March 2021 and is set to be completed in September, ahead of schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

How Long Does It Take Pro Eater To Finish 7lb Burger Challenge in Illinois?

Ever wanted to be a professional eater or competitive eater? (Yes, there is a difference between the two.) Are you a foodie who can put down a lot of food at once? Have you ever taken part in a food-eating challenge? I'm not talking about the incredibly hot wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, I'm talking about a large amount of food in a relatively short amount of time. Illinois has plenty of food challenges waiting.
Q985

Did This Rockford, Illinois Restaurant Just Suddenly Close For Good?

About this exact time in 2021, Stateline residents were impatiently and excitedly waiting for the grand opening of Sweet Basil Cafe in the former T.G.I Fridays location on S Perryville in Rockford. Opening day finally came on June 28, 2021, and now less than one year later, some people are worried about the future fate of Sweet Basil Cafe Rockford.
AccuWeather

Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years

Since the start of June, large portions of the central and eastern United States have been able to enjoy rather seasonable conditions, but, AccuWeather forecasters say, comfortable weather will be but a distant memory in the days to come. A drastic and intense warmup is on the way for a large swath of the country this week as a major atmospheric feature shifts position.
CHICAGO, IL
