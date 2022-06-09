ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Myles Garrett's athletic ability is INSANE | elite speed and size | Cleveland Browns workouts

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyles Garrett's physical workouts are trending...

www.wkyc.com

Related
The Spun

2 Prominent NFL Quarterbacks Expected To Be Released

There are a number of quarterbacks whose status for the 2022 NFL season remains a massive mystery. But among NFL personnel, the expectation is that two prominent quarterbacks will be released. A recent ESPN poll of NFL executives, coaches and agents addressed the status of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield remains on the Cleveland Browns roster, but trade rumors continue to swirl. According to cleveland.com, there's one team still showing interest in trading for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Carolina Panthers are still showing interest in Mayfield as we head deeper into the summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Report: 1 Team Still Has Interest In Baker Mayfield

There's reportedly one team still showing interest in Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is currently in limbo. Will Mayfield be traded or released (or kept on the Browns roster) ahead of the 2022 regular season?. According to cleveland.com, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters that WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has taken a big step forward with his game. “We’ve talked about how dependable he is,” Stefanski said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He does what he’s supposed to do. He’s where he’s supposed to be. I do see his game growing. I think his body control — catching the ball and contested catches have never been tough for him — that’s just one of the traits he has. But in and out of breaks, some of the things we’re asking him to do are maybe a little bit different than he’s done in the past, and he’s done a great job. I think the quarterbacks like throwing to him, and that’s important.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Bengals Speculation

Four months ago, the Cincinnati Bengals saw exactly what a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. could do. Beckham was torching Cincy's secondary in Super Bowl LVI, and was likely on his way to MVP honors before an unfortunate ACL injury forced him out of the action. Now after a comment on...
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/13/22)

It is Monday, June 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are monopolizing the headlines with all of their quarterback issues. Whether it is the Deshaun Watson situation or a potential Baker Mayfield trade, fans cannot escape it, and we are still in the offseason. Here is the Monday edition of...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Former Browns Players We Wish Were On The Team Today

As the 2022 NFL season creeps closer, the Cleveland Browns continue to make personnel decisions to prepare. The franchise has made a number of moves to help the team improve on a disappointing 8-9 season in 2021. Free agency and the draft have been kind, with Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper,...
CLEVELAND, OH

