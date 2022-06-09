Myles Garrett's athletic ability is INSANE | elite speed and size | Cleveland Browns workouts

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters that WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has taken a big step forward with his game. “We’ve talked about how dependable he is,” Stefanski said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He does what he’s supposed to do. He’s where he’s supposed to be. I do see his game growing. I think his body control — catching the ball and contested catches have never been tough for him — that’s just one of the traits he has. But in and out of breaks, some of the things we’re asking him to do are maybe a little bit different than he’s done in the past, and he’s done a great job. I think the quarterbacks like throwing to him, and that’s important.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO