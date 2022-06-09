ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Aditi Kinkhabwala announces new job with Cleveland Browns | No more Baker Mayfield at minicamp

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAditi Kinkhabwala joins the conversation on Cade...

www.wkyc.com

The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Ryan Leaf has advice to Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is an NFL quarterback who no one seems to want right now. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf knows that feeling. Leaf was the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and is largely considered one of the biggest busts in league history. After bombing out of the league after four seasons he retired. He’s come a long way since struggling with legal and drug issues and now he serves as a college football analyst.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield remains on the Cleveland Browns roster, but trade rumors continue to swirl. According to cleveland.com, there's one team still showing interest in trading for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Carolina Panthers are still showing interest in Mayfield as we head deeper into the summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Report: 1 Team Still Has Interest In Baker Mayfield

There's reportedly one team still showing interest in Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is currently in limbo. Will Mayfield be traded or released (or kept on the Browns roster) ahead of the 2022 regular season?. According to cleveland.com, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts looks absolutely jacked at OTAs

Jalen Hurts has probably been spending some time in the gym with new teammate AJ Brown. A photo of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Hurts looking absolutely ripped at OTAs went viral this week. The difference was very striking compared to how Hurts looked at OTAs just last year. Take a look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Browns And Panthers Having Trade Talks About Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly having trade talks with the Carolina Panthers for Baker Mayfield. This is not a new headline, for months we have been hearing of the Panthers’ potential interest in Mayfield. The fact is the Panthers have Sam Darnold who is in the same draft class...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Meeting With 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Carolina Panthers could be on the way to locking up a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end looking to come home according to one NFL insider. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Two-time Pro-Bowl free agent DE Carlos Dunlap is visiting the Panthers today, ... Dunlap is from North Charleston, SC, and the Panthers are his hometown team."
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Signed Veteran Free Agent On Monday

The Buffalo Bills added some offensive line depth on Monday, signing a player with ties to the AFC East. Buffalo announced this afternoon it had added veteran offensive lineman Greg Van Roten on a one-year deal. Van Roten spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, one of Buffalo's division rivals.
BUFFALO, NY
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/12/22)

It is Sunday, June 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players will likely be relaxing the next couple of days before reporting to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 14. In the meantime, here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes highlighting Browns players engaging in other sports besides football.
CLEVELAND, OH

