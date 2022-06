Triggered by well-known concerns with the Lakeside subdivision, the non-partisan Talbot Integrity Project is focused on land use matters in Talbot County–and on the upcoming County Council election. We do not believe voters want to elect new members from either party who support developers like Rocks Engineering and projects as outrageous as Lakeside, like Messrs. Callahan, Divilio and Pack do. Councilmen even unwilling to hear a citizens’ petition without a lawsuit compelling them to do so. Councilmen who seem to back almost every money-making idea that will hurry Talbot away from the vision in our Comp Plan of a rural community able to prosper and still retain our unique quality of life.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO