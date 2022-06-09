New Asian Body Works Spa Coming To Bismarck

Not a lot of information about this one but a new store is coming to the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Asian Body Works Spa is set to open in Kirkwood Mall on Thursday, June 23rd, in exactly two weeks from today. We don't know a lot about...
Is it another empty Gordman's type building in Bismarck's future?. For the record, two years ago Gordman's parent company Stage Stores filed for bankruptcy. Businesses and individuals bounce back from bankruptcy all the time. Gordman's did not. Now a pretty new building in a pretty great retail location sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Things like that can happen with next to zero local control.
I know, dumb question. I seriously have made an attempt of NOT eye-balling the signs at gas stations around Bismarck/Mandan. Simply for the painful reason that I have surrendered to the notion that "a miracle any time soon" will not lower the prices below two bucks a gallon. I remember those days like it was yesterday. I recently posted a question through social media about much it costs for people to fill up their tanks, and the answers were staggering. The obvious nowadays is to really plan on cutting back on any extra time spent driving, instead of taking a road trip out of town, you now have to see if your budget will allow it. We are all going through it, heck even gas station owners.
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Bringing a sweet and juicy taste of the South right here to North Dakota. The Fruit Club is bringing fresh, sweet fruit from across the country right here to North Dakota. The Fruit Club is a family-owned farm-to-consumer delivery company. The company delivers farm-fresh fruit...
A laundry delivery service is now open in Bismarck-Mandan called "Fluff & Fold Laundry Company." If you're a busy bee and don't have time to do laundry every week, or maybe your washer is broken and you're stuck in a "supply chain shortage" limbo, this might be just the thing for you.
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The 29th Annual Buggies and Blues took place Sunday in Mandan, and members of the community turned out to enjoy classic cars and food. For owners of classic cars, it was a golden opportunity to display their hard work. ”Yeah, it makes you feel good,” said...
Scrolling through Facebook over the weekend, you may have seen this unusual post made by the owner of Bismarck's Noodlezip, Marty Lee:. We all have bad days from time to time, but how often do you go back and apologize when you've been rude? -- I'll be honest, there are plenty of times where I haven't been my best self; unless I actually knew the person(s) I was rude to, I'd never track them down and offer a sincere apology.
The Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children is coming to North Dakota for a serious conversation on the treatment of kids in tribal areas. The Commission was originally founded by Congress in order to see what could be done to address problems and struggles facing Native children. In order to do […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner is a holiday tradition for many people in Bismarck. Every year, the family decorates their yard on the corner of Kennedy and 22nd Street with thousands of lights. In the summer, they head to the lake. The family bought a cabin at...
Natural ponds and swimming pools are all the rage in Europe. So, you might be asking yourself what exactly is a natural swimming pool or pond? It's basically a water body that uses no chemicals to keep it clean. Instead, it uses water plants for its filtration system to keep the water pristine, much like what happens with some of our lakes.
You paint, drink, and you take in the scenery while on the great Missouri River. It doesn't get much more relaxing than that, does it?. Hot 97.5 and Art From the Heart will be hosting a fun evening on the Lewis & Clark Riverboat, Tuesday, July 19th from 6pm to 7:30.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – It’s been nearly a year since large-scale cattle deaths were reported in Stutsman County and it remains unsolved. The sheriff’s office and the North Dakota Stockman’s Association called for the public’s assistance in the investigation, but Deputy Jason Falk says no new information has come forward.
According to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, parts of the state of North Dakota could be in for some volatile weather this weekend. The timing is expected to be Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Scattered strong to severe weather is expected. Here's a map from the Storm Prediction Center.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Physicians Struggle With Addiction. Physicians work in high-stress environments, and studies show this causes a high level of burnout and depression, along with the potential for substance abuse. A study published this week in JAMA shows that a majority of the time when physicians lose their...
You may see the book "Are You Tiny?" on the shelves of our local "Ferguson Books" store along with a few other stores in North Dakota. While you'll probably find the bright pink cover and cute illustrations intriguing, you might also find the story about the author interesting as well.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name and status of the driver involved in a fatal car crash on June 11. Randy Spitzer, a Mandan resident, was traveling northwest down the exit ramp from Interstate 94 onto ND Highway 1806 in his Jeep Wrangler. While driving through the intersection of the highway, the […]
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Mandan police and ND Highway Patrol responded to reports of a single vehicle fatal rollover crash. The SUV was traveling Northwest down the Exit ramp from Interstate 94 onto ND Highway 1806. The SUV was traveling in an erratic manner and drove through the intersection...
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 75-year-old Mandan man is dead after a crash on Highway 1806/Mandan Avenue Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Randy Spitzer was driving erratically down an I-94 exit ramp to Highway 1806. He went through the intersection and into a ditch on Highway 1806.
There's the "road diet" on West Main Street! There's the roundabout on Collins!. Mandan's going to bear the brunt of some major road work this summer. Memorial Highway (The Strip) is going to begin a years-long project starting in 2022. You can peek at the apocalyptic story I wrote about that by clicking here.
According to a press release from the Mandan Braves Athletic Department, longtime Mandan Braves girl soccer coach Stephen Weston has announced his resignation. Coach Weston's resignation is effective immediately. During his tenure, the Mandan Braves' head girls soccer coach had a record of 36-31-8. Coach Weston took his Mandan girls...
Earlier this week on Wednesday, June 1st, a new store opened in North Bismarck. SoleMate Shoes now sits at 1118 N. 3rd St. in the Arrowhead Plaza, right next to the Uniform Center. According to the store's Facebook page, they celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting event and even had shoe-shaped cookies. --How cute is that?
Comments / 2