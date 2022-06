AUSTIN – Today, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick sent the following letter to Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont:. Thank you for your letter today. I am pleased we are able to find alignment on issues relating to school safety and mental health, addressing the needs of the state to work toward a day when senseless acts of violence like those in Uvalde do not happen again.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO