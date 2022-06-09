Juneteenth events in Bellevue

City declares holiday, celebrates with traveling museum, dance performances and virtual workshop

The City of Bellevue joins with a number of community partners this month to celebrate Juneteenth and present important activities for residents, workers and community members far and wide.

The events will include an in-person opportunity to experience the National Award-winning American History Traveling Museum: The Unspoken Truths, hosted by curator and storyteller Delbert Richardson at City Hall. The museum will be available for the public to experience on Friday, June 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and Monday, June 13, noon-6 p.m. In addition, Richardson is offering storytelling sessions noon-1 p.m., June 10, and 1-4:30 p.m., Monday, June 13.

The exhibit at City Hall will also include a dance performance by local, Black-owned performance group VCBynum Arts and Education, featuring guest dancer DianaStarr Raynell. Her performance is at 4:30 p.m. on June 13.

City partner for equity and inclusion, EastHUB, will sponsor a virtual workshop as part of its Structural Racism in the Arts series and in celebration of Juneteenth. The June 15 session, "A Lens on Racist Policies in the Arts Community," will be hosted over Zoom. Registration is required.

Juneteenth observes the freedom of all enslaved African Americans in the United States after word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the last enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the proclamation. Today, the holiday marks this historic moment, recognizes the importance of freedom and equity, honors those who were enslaved and celebrates the many contributions of Black Americans.

The City of Bellevue, along with the Washington state and federal governments, have declared Juneteenth as an official holiday. The city proclaimed Juneteenth as a day of recognition in Bellevue and will raise the Juneteenth flag at city facilities June 17-20. City facilities will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the holiday.

For more information on Juneteenth events in Bellevue, view the flyer or contact diversity@bellevuewa.gov.